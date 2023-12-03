Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Marvel Comics, Spider-Man | Tagged: Giant-Size, march 2024, spider-gwen

Melissa Flores & Alba Glez's Giant-Size Spider-Gwen For March

At the Marvel: Amazing Spider-Man – Gang War Panel at L.A. Comic Con, writer Melissa Flores revealed what was coming in March.

Article Summary Melissa Flores announces Giant-Size Spider-Gwen #1 for March at L.A. Comic Con.

Alba Glez joins Flores to bring new challenges to Spider-Gwen in Earth-65.

New villain Orlando Octavius targets Gwen’s bandmate in an oversized issue.

Giant-Size issue to include Bryan Hitch cover and classic Spider-Gwen reprint.

It was fashionable never to mention a woman's figure. These days, it's called body-shaming. But some like to just own it. And that's the only reason I can give for the title of Marvel Comics' Giant-Size Spider-Gwen in March. It'll be back to Giant-Size Man-Thing again before you know it.

At the Marvel: Amazing Spider-Man – Gang War Panel at L.A. Comic Con, writer Melissa Flores spoke to Marvel Comics Director of Talent Relations, Rickey Purdin, about her upcoming SPIDER-GWEN: SMASH limited series and revealed a GIANT-SIZE SPIDER-GWEN one-shot coming in March! GIANT-SIZE SPIDER-GWEN #1 will be part of next year's 50th anniversary celebration of the epic Giant-Size storytelling of 1970s, home to some of the most pivotal and earth-shattering tales of the Marvel mythos! The issue will follow January's GIANT-SIZE SPIDER-MAN #1 by Cody Ziglar and Iban Coello, and February's GIANT-SIZE FANTASTIC FOUR #1 by Fabian Nicieza and Creees Lee. Flores will continue to redefine Ghost-Spider's adventures in her home dimension, this time alongside rising star artist Alba Glez, as the most sinister threats of Earth-65, including a new Doc Ock, join forces to bring down their universe's greatest super hero! Swinging from the pages of SPIDER-GWEN: SMASH, Gwen Stacy has finally found some balance in her home dimension. But when the remnants of the Carnage symbiote resurface in Gwen's bandmate Mary Jane, they attract the attention of something…sinister. Orlando Octavius, the adopted son of Dr. Octopus, now has his sights set on MJ. And Spider-Gwen will have to save her friend from a gauntlet of new and terrifying villains in this oversized spectacular! "Helping Gwen Stacy settle into her home dimension in SPIDER-GWEN: SMASH was an incredible pleasure," Flores shared. "Being given the opportunity to continue to develop those relationships in this one-shot was an unexpected jolt of euphoria that I never saw coming. I wasn't ready to leave Gwen or Earth-65 behind, and I'm so thankful that now I don't have to!"Like all of next year's GIANT-SIZE installments, GIANT-SIZE SPIDER-GWEN #1 will boast a cover by superstar artist Bryan Hitch and reprint a classic adventure of its titular star, SPIDER-GWEN #13 (2015), in which Gwen and the Mary Janes first face off against Earth-65's Mysterio!

GIANT-SIZE SPIDER-GWEN #1

Written by MELISSA FLORES

Art by ALBA GLEZ

Cover by BRYAN HITCH

On Sale 3/6

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!