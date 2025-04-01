Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Dark Horse Comics, Image | Tagged: Mark Millar, nemesis

SCOOP: Nemesis Forever #1 by Mark Millar & Matteo Scalera, in August

SCOOP: Nemesis Forever #1 by Mark Millar and Matteo Scalera, will be published from Dark Horse Comics in August 2025

We scooped the news back in January that Mark Millar's next chapter in his Nemesis series of comics, owned by Netflix and currently published by Dark Horse Comics, would be Nemesis: Forever. And now we have the full details… Nemesis Forever #1 by Mark Millar and his artist and co-creator of King Of Spies and Space Bandits, Matteo Scalera, launching on the 27th of August. Like this.

Nemesis was created by Millar and Steve McNiven and published by Marvel Comics in 2009 before moving to Image Comics, where Millar's imprint Millarworld was than bought by Netflix. Subsequently, Millarworld moved to publish through Dark Horse Comics. After a sequel with Millar and McNiven never came to fruition, Millar rebooted Nemesis at Image Comics in Nemesis Reloaded with Jorge Jimenez, and Big Game with Pepe Larraz in 2023. Nemesis: Rogues' Gallery with Valerio Giangiordano was published by Dark Horse Comics in 2024.

Nemesis originally told the story of a supervillain who targets senior policemen, Presidents, anyone he fancies, thousands of people at a time, later revealed to be a hireable identity for billionaires looking for a challenge and excitement in their lives.

The rights to make a Nemesis film were optioned by 20th Century Fox, with Tony Scott set to direct it before his death, in conjunction with his Scott Free production company. In 2010, Joe Carnahan was working on a screenplay for the film and Carnahan was confirmed as the director in 2012, the script finished with his brother in 2015. The rights, however, lapsed, and Warner Bros acquired them in 2015. In 2021, Emerald Fennell was writing the screenplay, but that was the last we heard.

As for the previously mentioned reunification of the Kick-Ass team of Mark Millar and John Romita Jr that Millar said !is going to be mega and HUGELY controversial. Nobody will have seen this coming, but we've spotted a huge gap in the market we plan to fill" it was initially scheduled for the Spring 2025… with this visual.

Then "coming your way slightly earlier in the summer months." And now? It will be announced in May. Which for Dark Horse might also mean August 2025 for publication… going to be a busy month for Mr Millar!

