Melissa Flores, Simona Di Gianfelice Take Power Rangers into New Era

Following the culmination of the "Charge to 100" blitz by BOOM! Studios, an initiative that has seen the explosive publisher spewing out as many Power Rangers comics as possible in order to more quickly bring about the oversized Power Rangers #100, the series will continue with the legacy numbering and a brand new creative team. Writer Melissa Flores and artist Simona Di Gianfelice will usher Power Rangers into the "Recharged" era starting with Power Rangers #101 in October. The "Recharged" era refers to the COVID-19 pandemic, which will be recharged by the massive super-spreader event happening in San Diego right now that is sure to produce the next big variant — and we aren't talking about comic book covers. Presumably, BOOM! announced this at their panel at San Diego Comic-Con where they also announced a new Power Rangers/TMNT crossover, but we're there, so instead, we're working off the press release instead. Which is just as well, because if we were on the scene, we'd have nothing to copy and paste from!

BOOM! Studios, under license by Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ: HAS), announced a brand new creative team for the launch of the RECHARGED era of Mighty Morphin Power Rangers! Rising star writer Melissa Flores (Power Rangers, The Dead Lucky) and artist Simona Di Gianfelice (All-New Firefly) reunite all of your favorite Rangers, recharged and ready for a bold new direction for your favorite Teenagers With Attitude that begins right here this October 2022.

The CHARGE TO 100 brought everything together in Mighty Morphin Power Rangers #100, now discover the bold new future for the bestselling franchise in the RECHARGED era as the Rangers reunite to tackle new challenges and face new threats.

Melissa Flores is a writer best known for her work as a producer on Power Rangers. She also wrote and co-created the popular Twitch digital hybrid series The Unleashed, as well as upcoming comic book series The Dead Lucky from Image Comics. You can find Melissa on Twitter and Instagram @misty_flores.

"Being able to write MIGHTY MORPHIN POWER RANGERS is a literal dream come true, and I can't stop pinching myself," said Flores. "The coming issues will feature a wild ride that will aim to honor the incredible history of this iconic series, and push the Rangers to their absolute limits."

Simona Di Gianfelice is a comic book artist from Rome, Italy. She has worked for various Italian comic book publishers and as a storyboard artist for some Italian companies of film and advertisements. She started working for Boom! Studios on Mighty Morphin Power Rangers, Go Go Power Rangers, and Power Rangers, collaborating with various artists such as Daniele Di Nicuolo, Eleonora Carlini and Francesco Mortarino. In 2021, she debuted as a series artist on Firefly for BOOM! Studios and continued her collaboration with Boom! Studios on All-New Firefly. You can find Simona Di Gianfelice on instagram @simona_di_gianfelice.

"MIGHTY MORPHIN POWER RANGERS is one of the comic book series I've always wanted to illustrate! So full of action and emotion," said Di Gianfelice. "I'm really excited to start this new adventure with all of you so pick up a copy of issue #101 and prepare to be amazed!"

MIGHTY MORPHIN POWER RANGERS #101 features main cover art by acclaimed artist Mateus Manhanini (Black Panther) and variant covers by illustrators Bon Bernardo (Mighty Morphin), Francesco Tomaselli (Heavy Metal), David Mack (Daredevil), Dani Pendergast (Buffy the Last Vampire Slayer), and more.