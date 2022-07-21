New Power Rangers/Turtles Crossover From Ryan Parrott & Dan Mora

At their Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: Charge to 100 and Beyond! panel at San Diego Comic-Con, publisher Boom Studios announced a second crossover series between Mighty Morphin Power Rangers and Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles launching in December.

And while Ryan Parrott, the longtime Power Rangers writer, is finishing his run on the franchise with star-studded, over-sized issue #100, he will return to pen the crossover series. More surprising, he'll be joined by Once & Future artist Dan Mora who… I am sorry, hang on, how can this guy draw Once & Future (even though its coming to an end), Power Rangers vs Turtles, Detective Comics and World's Finest all at once? Sorry, where were we…. the crossover will mark the first time the two have worked together since launching Go Go Power Rangers in 2017 and where they subsequently introduced the iconic Ranger Slayer. Boom revealed the main wraparound cover by Mora at the panel, which is spectacular indeed, but knowing Boom this will not be the only piece of cover for the series.

The new crossover with IDW, in partnership with Hasbro and Nickelodeon, follows a massively successful first series from 2019 which topped sales charts, quickly sold out multiple times, and was chased by speculators. It resonated so strongly with fans that Hasbro released wildly popular mashup figures based on the Simone di Meo designs for the combined Ranger Turtles. What new mashups will appear in the second crossover? And will those first appearances drive speculator heat in anticipation of future figures?

I mean, I presume we'll find out at some point. We usually do. Just maybe not quite yet. I'll keep my ear to the ground. Talking of which, anyone going to the CBLDF/ComiXology party tonight? Get in touch, we should talk… I hear all manner of interesting discussions will be going down tonight.