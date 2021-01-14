Metropolis Gallery Presents The Batman Art of Sean Gordon Murphy

The Metropolis Gallery has announced a virtual exhibition of original artwork by artist and writer Sean Gordon Murphy, best known for his Murphyverse line of Batman: White Knight comic books from DC Comics.

Metropolis Gallery curator and owner Vincent Zurzolo tells us "Sean will be bringing his unique and awe-inspiring originals to a venue where they can be appreciated in all of their handcrafted glory. The show opens on Thursday, January 21st with a virtual reception featuring a live interview with Sean that will be viewable online. Art will go live for sale opening night."

"Sean has such a distinctive style his work is instantly identifiable as his own, which is a rare quality," continued Zurzolo. "The detail and craftsmanship in these pieces are stunning. From the architecture to the vehicles, you can plainly see his work is something he takes great pride in."

Sean Gordon Murphy began drawing comic books while still attending the Savannah College of Art and Design, working on several projects with DC and Oni Press. In 2005 he wrote and illustrated the original graphic novel Off Road, which would win an American Library Award for young adults. Murphy's first high profile work was the DC/Vertigo mini-series Joe the Barbarian written by Grant Morrison, followed by American Vampire: Survival of the Fittest and The Wake with Scott Snyder, Chrononauts with Mark Millar, and Tokyo Ghost with Rick Remender. He would then create his own series, Punk Rock Jesus, from DC Vertigo before working on more Batman comics with Scott Snyder and spinning that off into his own book, The White Knight.

And the online gallery will predominantly feature Murphy's work from the White Knight series, with Curse of the White Knight #2 featured nearly in its entirety. There will also be a few pieces from his covers for a variety of other titles."We have a great selection of work from Sean, with prices ranging from $300 – $15,000, there's a really nice selection of preliminary drawings in addition to the published pages and covers, something for collectors at every level," added Zurzolo. "We expect demand for the work in this show to be quite high, as Sean's originals should only increase in value over time. While it's unfortunate that we're not able to make this exhibition as grand as it deserves, it is exciting to be able to use new technologies to bring Sean's work to his devoted fans."

The show opens on Thursday, January 21st with a virtual reception featuring a live interview with Sean that will be viewable through Metropolis Gallery's social media outlets.

When open, Metropolis Gallery is located on 6th floor, 36 West 37th Street, New York, part of Metropolis Collectibles, the world's largest vintage comic collectibles dealer and its online auction house, ComicConnect. While there will not be a large physical opening reception, if you're in the New York area the work is available to view in the gallery by appointment, by calling 212-260-4147 or 1-800-229-6387.