Midtown Comics Downtown Closes Until May For Remodelling

Midtown Comics Downtown closes until May 2026 for remodelling and extension.

The new location will feature a street-level entrance, two stories, and a bigger, improved selection of comics.

Enjoy a 40% storewide clearance sale before the closure to help clear space for the renovations and upgrades.

Visit Midtown Comics Times Square, Grand Central, or Astoria locations while Downtown is closed for renovations.

One of the most prominent and well-known comic book stores is Midtown Comics Downtown, located on 64 Fulton Street in Manhattan, New York on the corner of the Financial District. But for the next few months, from the 21st of February until the 12th of May, it will be totally closed as the store is renovated. It will now offer a street-level entrance to the store, rather than the climb up the steps, and will now be two stories. Whether that means taking Seapost Pizzeria or the Dunkunsthalle art museum below it, we don't know. But they promise a greater selection, an upgraded experience, and a big clearance sale before the closing down, with 40% off everything storewide to help us clear the space. And also promise a Grand Re-Opening celebration planned for the 13th of May to welcome customers back…

While the Downtown location is closed, Midtown customers are encouraged to visit Midtown Comics' Times Square, Grand Central, or Astoria Outlet locations, all of which will continue operating as normal. That's if they don't just go to Forbidden Planet and Montasy, which are both closer. Midtown Comics is one of the most prominent comic book retailers in the United States, based in New York City and founded in 1997 by four partners, Gerry Gladston, Angelo Chantly, Thomas Galitos, and Robert Mileta, who met as teenagers in Astoria, Queens. They started by selling comics at conventions and through video stores in Brooklyn and Queens before opening their first permanent location in Manhattan near Times Square. The chain has become famed for signing events and when most comic book companies were still based in and around New York, was a popular place for comic book creators to buy (and sometimes sell) their comic books. Hell, they've still got Marvel. The company has grown significantly since that first store, expanding to multiple physical stores and an online presence.

