Mike Baron's Private American in Antarctic Press' March 2025 Solicits

Mike Baron and Richard Bonk's Private American concludes in Antarctic Press' Private American #3 promising "a tide of terror striking from the south" courtesy of "America's porous border"… with Jim Steranko stating just how important this comic book is. And part of Antarctic Press' March 2025 solicits and solicitations.

PRIVATE AMERICAN #3 (OF 3)

ANTARCTIC PRESS

JAN251410

(W) Mike Baron (A) Rich Bonk (CA) Dan Lawlis

ONE MAN VERSUS THE TIDE OF TERROR STRIKING FROM THE SOUTH! NEW PATRIOTIC FERVOR FROM PUNISHER VETERAN MIKE BARON! A mysterious benefactor steps in to support the Private American's elite military training to unleash hell on international terrorists and human smugglers taking advantage of America's porous border! "Private American is important!" – Jim Steranko

In Shops: Mar 26, 2025

VALKYRIE SAVIORS TP KEY OF STORMS

ANTARCTIC PRESS

JAN251405

(W) Ron Zabala (A) Donny Hadiwidjaja (CA) KD Chan

BEHEMOTH BEAUTIES BATTLE IT OUT! MODERN VALKYRIES VS. ANCIENT GODS! Collects Valkyrie Saviors: Key of Storms #1-3

The return of Ron Zabala's stirring saga of divinely titanic deities duking it out for control over the fate of Earth!

Valkyrie Saviors: college students by day, giant Valkyrie warriors by night! Defending the Earth from Zodiac Gods, monsters and college life! Soon after the events of the first miniseries, the girls are back in school, but trouble awaits around every corner and always has a way of finding them! In Shops: Mar 26, 2025

TOMORROW GIRL #11

ANTARCTIC PRESS

JAN251406

(W) Various (A) Various (CA) Ben Dunn

SUPERVERSE TITLE! LETHAL LUCHA LIBRE! TWO CRIMEFIGHTING CRUSADERS CLASH! AMERICAN MANGA SUPERHERO!

"Tomorrow Girl: Luchadora" (El Baalta, Albert Asker, Hugo Aramburo), "Penguina: Work-Life Balance" (Jon Cowen).

"Tomorrow Girl: Luchadora" (El Baalta, Albert Asker, Hugo Aramburo): Tomorrow Girl has to travel south of the border and become… a masked Mexican wrestler?! The Maiden of Might gets embroiled in a generational match in the squared circle and the stakes are high: The penalty for losing is no mere unmasking, but DEATH! "Penguina: Work-Life Balance" (Jon Cowen): Two heroine partners-a seasoned witch-cop and socialite-turned-masked-vigilante, quarrel after a night of battling dark forces. As their stories intertwine, the couple realize the funny side of this evening's events.

In Shops: Mar 26, 2025

WORLD WAR 3 RAID ON TOKYO TP VOL 02 (OF 2)

ANTARCTIC PRESS

JAN251407

(W) Motofumi Kobayashi (A) Motofumi Kobayashi

MODERN WAR MANGA! ALTERNATE HISTORY! SOVIETS INVADE JAPAN!

Collects World War 3: Raid on Tokyo Vol. 2 #1-5

Another collection of hard-hitting alternate-history action from combat manga master Motofumi Kobayashi (Cat Shit One)! The abrogation of the U.S.-Japan Security Treaty has resulted in a multi-pronged incursion by Soviet forces. Under the pretense of a "peace treaty", the invaders are attempting to take total control of the island nation. The JSDF, isolated from their government, has begun extrajudicial actions to survive. Will they be able to defend their country?

In Shops: Mar 26, 2025

EXCITING COMICS #51

ANTARCTIC PRESS

JAN251408

(W) Various (A) VARIOUS (CA) Edson Alves

DEMON HUNTERS VS. VAMPIRE CULT…AND THEMSELVES! AGENT'S FIRST SOLO UNDERCOVER MISSION MAY BE HIS LAST!

"Demon Hunter Raven" (Nicholas Mueller), "Pinpoint" (Alfred Paige, Phillip Morgan, Edson Alves). "Demon Hunter Raven" (Nicholas Mueller): When the Vampire Cult gets tired of hiding in the shadows, Raven and Violet must discover their nefarious plan before it goes into effect, but the two heroes may be each other's worst enemy! "Pinpoint" (Alfred Paige, Phillip Morgan, Edson Alves): Tasked with bringing back a missing agent and friend, C.H.E.S.S. operative and team badass Pinpoint travels to the mysterious Eden Island, where he must attempt to blend in with the criminals that control it. Will his first solo mission prove too dangerous to take on alone?

In Shops: Mar 26, 2025

YOR HUNTER FROM THE FUTURE TP

ANTARCTIC PRESS

JAN251409

(W) Ray Collins (A) Juan Zanotto (CA) Kelsey Shannon

THE CLASSIC COMIC THAT INSPIRED THE CULT FILM! LOADS OF ALL-NEW ADVENTURE FOR MOVIE FANS!

Collects Yor: The Hunter from the Future #1-4. In 1974, Argentinean master storytellers Ray Collins and Juan Zanotto created Henga el Cazador, known in the English-speaking world as Yor, the Hunter from the Future! An elegantly drawn pulp adventure on par with other classic barbarian stories, Yor's comic book saga has much richer detail and backstory than the legendary cult film, including deleted scenes and numerous twists and turns that will be all new for fans who know only of the movie! Throughout this classic, action-packed volume, Yor battles everything from dinosaurs to barbarians to flying saucers, all while protecting his lovely mate from peril. If you like your fantasy heroic-with a mighty dose of retro SF-then YOR'S THE MAN for you!

In Shops: Mar 26, 2025

PLAN 9 FROM OUTER SPACE T/S

ANTARCTIC PRESS

JAN251411

(A) Joe Wight

Time for go to comic shop! Don't just stand there like an alien-resurrected zombie! We went to a lot of trouble to get the financial backing for this cinematic masterpiece…'s homage apparel, so make sure you're dressed to the "nines" for its release! Yep, this is the shirt they'll remember us for! In Shops: Mar 26, 2025

MONKEY PEAK GN VOL 04

ANTARCTIC PRESS

JAN251417

(W) Koji Shinasaka (A) Akihiro Kumeta

THE HIT SURVIVAL HORROR MANGA!

MAN VS. NATURE AND UNNATURAL TERROR!

The monstrous monkey of Mt. Iwakudaki continues to reduce the Fujitani group's numbers, and they are fractured further now that they know someone among them is in league with the demon. With one group assaulted from without, the other from within, they can't trust anything-not the monkey, not the mountain, not even themselves.

In Shops: Mar 26, 2025

FREAKIER THAN NORMAL #6

ANTARCTIC PRESS

JAN251418

(W) Francisco Balbuena (A) Maximo Montero (CA) Darwin Nunez

DIGITAL DREAMS VS. ANALOG REALITY!

BE CAREFUL WHAT YOU WISH FOR!

"Masks Empire"

The hit miniseries continues! Mia is sent by Yoyo on a mission to rescue other victims of the aliens in a new world full of dangers. There, she meets a legendary hero who decides to join her cause to rescue both the victim and the princess of a kingdom from the fearsome criminal king.

In Shops: Mar 26, 2025

FURRLOUGH #198

ANTARCTIC PRESS

JAN251419

(W) Various (A) VARIOUS (CA) Holly Daughtrey

HALF-BREED BOY JOURNEYS TO CONFRONT HIS DIVINE FATHER!

LIFE AFTER WAR FOR BIOENGINEERED BEAST-MEN!

COMICS' LONGEST-RUNNING ANTHROPOMORPHIC TITLE!

"Oddysee" (Danny Ferbert), "Tall Tails: Thieves' Quest" (JD Calderon, Daphne Lage), "Lizards" (John Holland, Ron Wilber), "Extinctioners: Tales of the Endangered" (Shawntae Howard).

"Oddysee" (Danny Ferbert): Half-breed skunk boy Pal and his friend Ery make an odyssey through Ancient Greece to Olympia, hoping to meet Pal's father, Zeus! "Tall Tails: Thieves' Quest" (JD Calderon, Daphne Lage): The threat of war and a missing prince set off a chain reaction as a tavern rescue does not go as planned. "Lizards" (John Holland, Ron Wilber): Dweezil and Bear find a way to take to the skies, but Dweezil's father is not happy about it. "Extinctioners" (Shawntae Howard): It's moving day for the Extinctioners, and while they get settled into their new home, relationship drama is on the horizon.

In Shops: Mar 26, 2025

KAIJU COOKING #2

ANTARCTIC PRESS

JAN251420

(W) Hiroshi Kanatani (A) Hiroshi Kanatani

RESTAURANT OWNER TURNS DISASTER INTO DINNER!

COOKING CLASSES FROM KAIJU CONNOISSEUR!

Coaraptor creator Hiroshi Kanatani's monster meal manga is assembling another day's menu of titanic beasts and tasty feasts! Still suffering the fallout of the local giant hero killing off kaiju on her restaurant's doorstep, Haruka Ohara soldiers on-with the half-willing help of local monster-spotters. This time, she sets out to stew a sea creature into a fine kettle of fish!

In Shops: Mar 26, 2025

