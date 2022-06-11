Millar, Milligan, Shand & Sharp Thank FOC It's Saturday 11th June 2022

Thank FOC It's Saturday – Planned to coincide and cover the demands of Final Order Cut Off at Diamond Comic Distributors on Monday. And now Lunar Distribution and Penguin Random House on Sunday as well. So here's this week's comics product coming through that may need adjusting as demand slips and slides with the emerging economic bubble. Or somesuch. Traditionally FOC is the date when retailers have a last chance to amend their advance orders for comic books without penalty. A final opportunity for publishers to promote books while orders can still be added. A time for credits to be amends, new covers to be revealed, and a final push given. This is an attempt to sift through them all and find the most relevant items.

What's FOC-ing this weekend?

Mind MGMT returns with a Bootleg series by Matt Kindt and Farel Dalrymple from Dark Horse Comics. But not just Dark Horse. "It is the first-ever comic book from Flux House, Matt Kindt's all-new imprint which features crime, science fiction, and humor stories, all told in startling and untraditional ways. Upcoming publications will take many forms, and the polybagged variant versions of MIND MGMT will contain a card that is playable as a playing card or as part of a new Flux House game." Returnable when a retailer orders ten or more copies, for FOC.

Mark Millar returns to Prodigy with Matteo Buffagni for Prodigy: Icarus Society #1. "MARK MILLAR launches a brand-new five-issue series starring EDISON CRANE, his favorite creation-and this time he's brought along amazing Star Wars artist MATTEO BUFFAGNI to blow you all away. Edison Crane is the world's smartest man, but what happens when he's targeted by an entire CLUB of geniuses who also fly too close to the sun? Meet THE ICARUS SOCIETY."

returns to Prodigy with for Prodigy: Icarus Society #1. "MARK MILLAR launches a brand-new five-issue series starring EDISON CRANE, his favorite creation-and this time he's brought along amazing Star Wars artist MATTEO BUFFAGNI to blow you all away. Edison Crane is the world's smartest man, but what happens when he's targeted by an entire CLUB of geniuses who also fly too close to the sun? Meet THE ICARUS SOCIETY." Starhenge: Dragon & Boar #1 launches from Liam Sharp at Image Comics. "Revered creator LIAM SHARP cuts loose in his visually stunning six-issue masterpiece, STARHENGE, BOOK ONE! A future Merlin travels to 5th-century Britain to prevent monstrous time-traveling killer robots from robbing the universe of magic, and Amber Weaver's lively present-day narrative reveals how she becomes drawn into a war across time! The Terminator meets The Green Knight in 30 enthralling story pages, setting the scene for this original epic inspired by the Arthurian sagas!"

Liam Sharp is also involved with the Savage Tales One-Shot from Dynamite. "Savage Tales is back! This all-new one-shot features four tales of brutality, thrills and spills and includes the Dynamite debut of two up-and-coming artists from the renowned Kubert School! This issue's lineup includes: Red Sonja in "The Executioner's Sword," by writer Scott Brian Wilson and artist Al Barrionuevo: Magic mixed with swordcraft makes for horrific unintended consequences as Red Sonja must defeat an insatiable hunger! Vampirella in "Horrible People Doing Horrible Things To Horrible People," by writer Scott Brian Wilson and Kubert School artist Mariano Benitez Chapo: Harkening back to the spirit of the Warren Magazine era, Vampirella serves out a lesson in morality as only she can! Allan Quatermain in "Missionaries of Madness," by David Avallone and Will Rio: The legendary hunter stalks the Cthulhu Cult! Can one man with a rifle stand against the coming of the Great Old Ones? Captain Gullivar Jones in "His War," by David Avallone and Kubert School artist Hamish Cook: Years after his adventure on Mars, the fabled swashbuckler finds a new and darker war to fight…one that might just lead him back to his own redemption." And with all the tiered covers in the world for FOC.

Dark Crisis #2 is joined by Dark Crisis: World Without A Superman by Tom King, Brandon Thomas, Chuck Brown, Chris Burnham and Fico Ossio .

and . Marvel launches AXE Eve: Judgement from Kieron Gillen and Pasqual Ferry. "FIRST SHOT FIRED – JUDGMENT IS COMING! The Eternals know that the mutants have conquered death. But what are they going to do about it? The oldest immortals on Earth eye up the newest, and the doomsday clock starts to tick toward Judgment Day."

and "FIRST SHOT FIRED – JUDGMENT IS COMING! The Eternals know that the mutants have conquered death. But what are they going to do about it? The oldest immortals on Earth eye up the newest, and the doomsday clock starts to tick toward Judgment Day." Daredevil #1mgets a relaunch and the Punisher is coming to play, with Chip Zdarsky and Marco Checchetto. "AFTER THE REIGN COMES THE DAWN! In the wake of Wilson Fisk's violent and visceral last act, it's a new era for New York and the Man Without Fear! With a groundbreaking creative team returning to usher in an all-new chapter, Matt Murdock has no choice but to leave behind everything he's ever known, and ELEKTRA is the last vestige of his former life. Everything Matt Murdock thought it meant to be DAREDEVIL is about to change, including the challenges he will have to face in the cowl!" With 1:25, 1:50, 1:100 and 1:200 tiered covers for FOC.

Peter Milligan and Mike Deodato are launching Absolution #1 from AWA. "Nina Ryan was a hired killer who brought nothing but pain and suffering to the world. Now, she has a month to prove that she can change. A month to make up for her crimes and find absolution, or the bombs that have been implanted in her head will explode, killing her instantly. As her journey of atonement is live-streamed to a fickle public, Nina is about to discover that the road to redemption might be splattered with blood." It also launches with a 75% discount for retailers.

and are launching Absolution #1 from AWA. "Nina Ryan was a hired killer who brought nothing but pain and suffering to the world. Now, she has a month to prove that she can change. A month to make up for her crimes and find absolution, or the bombs that have been implanted in her head will explode, killing her instantly. As her journey of atonement is live-streamed to a fickle public, Nina is about to discover that the road to redemption might be splattered with blood." It also launches with a 75% discount for retailers. Promethee 1313 #1 by Andy Diggle and Shawn Martinbrough (with Jock covers) launches from Ablaze. "What if you knew the world was about to end? What would you be willing to do to save the people you love? Darla Clemenceau has been plagued by apocalyptic visions ever since she was abducted by a UFO as a child. Now, she's ready to put it all behind her and move on with her life. But what if it's all true? A dangerous cult militia is prepping for the end of the world, and they see Darla as the key to their survival… Meanwhile, something alien is awakening on the dark side of the Moon, and the crew of the space shuttle Atlantis have a rendezvous with destiny… A prequel to Promethee – Christophe Bec's best-selling, mind-bending graphic novel series, Promethee 13:13 tells the thrilling fast-paced space drama leading up to the moments of September 21, 2019 at 13:13."

and (with Jock covers) launches from Ablaze. "What if you knew the world was about to end? What would you be willing to do to save the people you love? Darla Clemenceau has been plagued by apocalyptic visions ever since she was abducted by a UFO as a child. Now, she's ready to put it all behind her and move on with her life. But what if it's all true? A dangerous cult militia is prepping for the end of the world, and they see Darla as the key to their survival… Meanwhile, something alien is awakening on the dark side of the Moon, and the crew of the space shuttle Atlantis have a rendezvous with destiny… A prequel to Promethee – Christophe Bec's best-selling, mind-bending graphic novel series, Promethee 13:13 tells the thrilling fast-paced space drama leading up to the moments of September 21, 2019 at 13:13." Chip Zdarsky joins Jorge Jimenez for Batman #125 with 1:25, 1:50, 1:125, 1:260 and 1:500 covers for FOC.

joins for Batman #125 with 1:25, 1:50, 1:125, 1:260 and 1:500 covers for FOC. Pat Shand launches Van Helsing: from The Depths #1 from Zenescope. "In the shadows of Liesel's past lurks secrets tied to the legacy of the Van Helsing family. Born from the work of her father, a deadly new adversary rises from depths of the murky waters of the River Thames and only the famed vampire-hunter has the ability to return this twisted creature to the darkness it came from!"

launches Van Helsing: from The Depths #1 from Zenescope. "In the shadows of Liesel's past lurks secrets tied to the legacy of the Van Helsing family. Born from the work of her father, a deadly new adversary rises from depths of the murky waters of the River Thames and only the famed vampire-hunter has the ability to return this twisted creature to the darkness it came from!" While Joe Brusha does similar with Robyn Hood: Children Of Dr Moreau. "Unexplained disappearances lead Robyn deep beneath the New York City streets where something evil lurks. Robyn has faced these reptilian monsters before, but their mysterious new leader has made them deadlier than ever. Guest-starring Britney Waters aka Red Agent."

does similar with Robyn Hood: Children Of Dr Moreau. "Unexplained disappearances lead Robyn deep beneath the New York City streets where something evil lurks. Robyn has faced these reptilian monsters before, but their mysterious new leader has made them deadlier than ever. Guest-starring Britney Waters aka Red Agent." Doctor Who: Origins #2 explains how The Fugitive Doctor got that name.

Oni publishes a 25th Anniversary edition of Whiteout.

Entropy #1 launches from Heavy Metal Magazine, by Christopher Priest and Montos . " Breaking Bad meets Green Lantern in the origin story of Heavy Metal 's ultimate supervillain! Henry Hanks had a good life, until he betrayed KAKO, the living embodiment of chaos and misery! With his whole world destroyed, Henry is killed and reborn as the newest herald of Kako, with the power to destroy entire worlds in his master's name. All issues of Entropy will have a special Breaking Bad homage incentive cover by special artist Antonio Fuso!" And that's a 1:5 tiered cover for FOC.

and . " meets in the origin story of 's ultimate supervillain! Henry Hanks had a good life, until he betrayed KAKO, the living embodiment of chaos and misery! With his whole world destroyed, Henry is killed and reborn as the newest herald of Kako, with the power to destroy entire worlds in his master's name. All issues of will have a special homage incentive cover by special artist Antonio Fuso!" And that's a 1:5 tiered cover for FOC. DC Comics launches Black Adam movie prequels with Black Adam: The Justice Society Files #1 for FOC.

Ed Brisson and Gavin Guidry launch There's Something Wrong With Patrick from Aftershock. "Fifteen-year-old Patrick Todd lives on the run, hiding out in seedy motels, living out of his backpack and making sure that his mom – recently struck down by a mysterious illness of the mind – is well cared for. But doctors cost money. A lot of money. And, so, Patrick turns to a life of crime. Using the telepathic abilities he's been hiding all his life, he forces the worst of the worst to rob banks, taking the money before making them turn themselves into the police. But someone has taken notice of Patrick's schemes. A reckoning is coming. Will the police find Patrick in time to save him, or will he become yet another victim of the killer called Zeus?" With a 1:15 tiered cover for FOC.

Tiger's Tongue #1 launches from Mad Cave Comics by Olivia Stephens and Diansakhu Banton-Perry. "Heed the tiger's tongue, and you will not be led astray. Under the militant rule of The Tiger's People, empowered by their animal familiars, the Claw is on the brink of war. At the precipice of adulthood, twin princesses Kelindi and Aridani hold the future of the Claw in their hands. Kelindi would sue for peace with The River's People, those who were subjugated "to bring order," while Aridani has never aspired to rule. But an ancient prophecy is revealed that'll force fate's hand for the sisters…"

and "Heed the tiger's tongue, and you will not be led astray. Under the militant rule of The Tiger's People, empowered by their animal familiars, the Claw is on the brink of war. At the precipice of adulthood, twin princesses Kelindi and Aridani hold the future of the Claw in their hands. Kelindi would sue for peace with The River's People, those who were subjugated "to bring order," while Aridani has never aspired to rule. But an ancient prophecy is revealed that'll force fate's hand for the sisters…" Vault Comics brings Barbaric back for a one-shot, Harvest Blades, by Michael Moreci and Robert Wilson IV. "Like a punch in the privates, BARBARIC is back! Bloodier and more irreverent than ever. In this one-shot, Owen, the barbarian cursed to do good, is forced out of hiding and back to his old B.S.! A whole bunch of violence, ethically approved, of course, by his moral compass, the talking Axe! Find out for yourself why Entertainment Weekly, Thrillist, Screen Rant, and a whole bunch of other people called BARBARIC one of the best comics of 2021. The first of many one-shots that further explore the world of Barbaric, whose second arc, Axe To Grind, arrives in July!" With 1:5, 1:10, 1:25, 1:50, 1:75 and 1:100 tiered covers for FOC.

What's on your FOC?

Sign up below, and we'll see what Thank FOC It's Friday brings next week… on time possibly.