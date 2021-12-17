Moon Knight #6 Preview: Moon Knight Gets His Butt Kicked
Today's horoscope is not looking good for Marc Spector in this preview of Moon Knight #6, in stores Wednesday from Marvel Comics. Check out the preview below.
Moon Knight #6
MARVEL COMICS
OCT210905
OCT210907 – MOON KNIGHT #6 RAHZZAH DEVILS REIGN VILLAIN VAR – $3.99
(W) Jed MacKay (A) Alessandro Cappuccio (CA) Carlos Pacheco
Beaten, bloody, his world burning down around him-this was how the Moon Knight was born. And now it's happening all over again. Outmaneuvered, outgunned, out-planned, Moon Knight's mysterious enemy has strode out of the shadows to strike-and when this villain strikes, they strike true. At the mercy of a maniac, will Moon Knight die yet again?
RATED T+
In Shops: 12/22/2021
SRP: $3.99
