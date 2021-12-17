Moon Knight #6 Preview: Moon Knight Gets His Butt Kicked

Today's horoscope is not looking good for Marc Spector in this preview of Moon Knight #6, in stores Wednesday from Marvel Comics. Check out the preview below.

Moon Knight #6

MARVEL COMICS

OCT210905

OCT210907 – MOON KNIGHT #6 RAHZZAH DEVILS REIGN VILLAIN VAR – $3.99

(W) Jed MacKay (A) Alessandro Cappuccio (CA) Carlos Pacheco

Beaten, bloody, his world burning down around him-this was how the Moon Knight was born. And now it's happening all over again. Outmaneuvered, outgunned, out-planned, Moon Knight's mysterious enemy has strode out of the shadows to strike-and when this villain strikes, they strike true. At the mercy of a maniac, will Moon Knight die yet again?

RATED T+

In Shops: 12/22/2021

SRP: $3.99