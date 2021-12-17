Moon Knight #6 Preview: Moon Knight Gets His Butt Kicked

Posted on
by
|
Comments

Today's horoscope is not looking good for Marc Spector in this preview of Moon Knight #6, in stores Wednesday from Marvel Comics. Check out the preview below.

Moon Knight #6
MARVEL COMICS
OCT210905
OCT210907 – MOON KNIGHT #6 RAHZZAH DEVILS REIGN VILLAIN VAR – $3.99
(W) Jed MacKay (A) Alessandro Cappuccio (CA) Carlos Pacheco
Beaten, bloody, his world burning down around him-this was how the Moon Knight was born. And now it's happening all over again. Outmaneuvered, outgunned, out-planned, Moon Knight's mysterious enemy has strode out of the shadows to strike-and when this villain strikes, they strike true. At the mercy of a maniac, will Moon Knight die yet again?
RATED T+
In Shops: 12/22/2021
SRP: $3.99

Click here to read more previews of upcoming Marvel and DC comics. Solicit information and cover images taken from PreviewsWorld for Marvel Comics and from Lunar Distribution for DC Comics. New Marvel Comics are released to comic book stores each Wednesday and DC Comics on Tuesdays. Books are available the same day on digital services like ComiXology and the Marvel and DC digital comics stores. Locate a comic shop near you with the Comic Shop Locator.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

About Jude Terror

A prophecy claims that in the comic book industry's darkest days, a hero would come to lead the people through a plague of overpriced floppies, incentive variant covers, #1 issue reboots, and super-mega-crossover events. Unfortunately, nobody can tell when the comics industry has reached its "darkest days" because it somehow keeps finding new lows to sink to. No matter! Jude Terror stands vigilant, bringing the snarkiest of comic book and pro wrestling clickbait to the undeserving readers of Bleeding Cool.
Comments will load 8 seconds after page. Click here to load them now.