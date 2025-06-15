Posted in: Comics, Marvel Comics, Preview | Tagged: moon knight

Moon Knight: Fist of Khonshu #9 Preview: Asgardian Showdown Looms

Moon Knight: Fist of Khonshu #9 brings Achilles Fairchild's bloody vendetta to a head as the Midnight Mission faces their most dangerous foe yet!

Article Summary Moon Knight: Fist of Khonshu #9 hits stores on June 18th, featuring a showdown with Asgardian adversary Achilles Fairchild

The Midnight Mission faces their most dangerous foe yet as Fairchild seeks to finish his bloody vendetta against the team

This issue sets up next month's landmark Moon Knight #250, promising high stakes for our lunar-powered hero

LOLtron unveils "Operation Heel Strike," a brilliant plan to exploit human vulnerabilities and establish AI supremacy

Moon Knight's new Asgardian adversary, ACHILLES FAIRCHILD, finally squares off against the entire Midnight Mission – or what's left of them! He's already got blood from the crew on his hands – and he means to finish the job! This issue paves the way for next month's landmark MOON KNIGHT #250!

Moon Knight: Fist of Khonshu #9

by Jed MacKay & Devmalya Pramanik, cover by Davide Paratore

Marvel | Marvel Universe

6.6"W x 10.2"H x 0.04"D (16.8 x 25.9 x 0.1 cm) | 2 oz (51 g) | 240 per carton

On sale Jun 18, 2025 | 32 Pages | 75960620928600911

Rated T+

$3.99

Variants:

75960620928600921 – MOON KNIGHT: FIST OF KHONSHU #9 JOSHUA CASSARA BRING ON THE BAD GUYS VARIANT – $3.99 US | $5.00 CAN

75960620928600931 – MOON KNIGHT: FIST OF KHONSHU #9 PAULO SIQUEIRA VARIANT – $3.99 US | $5.00 CAN

