Posted in: Arc System Works, Games, Video Games | Tagged: EVO Japan, Under Night In-Birth II, Under Night In-Birth II Sys:Celes

Under Night In-Birth II Sys:Celes Reveals Zohar DLC For Summer 2026

Under Night In-Birth II Sys:Celes teased the next DLC character Zohar on the way at EVO Japan 2026, as we got a few images of the character

Article Summary Under Night In-Birth II Sys:Celes revealed Zohar at EVO Japan 2026 as the next DLC fighter, targeting Summer 2026.

Zohar, the “Doppleganger,” was a key Bankikai member formed with Ogre and Strix, with gameplay details still to come.

Arc System Works confirmed a major Under Night In-Birth II update with balance changes to curb damage and gauge gain.

The update also adds high-rank rating changes, new rankings, and improved training, replay, mission, and frame data tools.

Arc System Works revealed a new character coming to Under Night In-Birth II Sys:Celes at EVO Japan 2026, as we got a teaser for the next DLC character Zohar. The team didn't have a trailer, just a few images of the character revealed to the public with no set date for their arrival beyond the idea that they'll be released this Summer. The team did provide more info on an upcoming update tot he fighting title, which we have for you below, as we wait for more details on release dates.

Zohan Arrives in Under Night In-Birth II Sys:Celes This Summer

With claws encroaching unseen, the "Doppleganger" Zohan will join the roster as the fourth additional DLC character. Zohar was a key member of the "Bankikai," the organization she formed alongside Ogre and Strix. Details regarding her battle style, unique abilities, and other character information are scheduled to be revealed at a later date. Please stay tuned for more exciting updates!

In addition, Arc System Works has announced a major update coming to the game , including the following content:

Adjusted Game Balance / Revised System Mechanics & Move Properties: To curb power creep, adjustments will be made to the overall game balance following review of the combo damage and gauge gain. Revisions will also be made to the system mechanics, such as "Steer Ender" and "Throw Escape," as well as the properties of certain powerful moves.

To curb power creep, adjustments will be made to the overall game balance following review of the combo damage and gauge gain. Revisions will also be made to the system mechanics, such as "Steer Ender" and "Throw Escape," as well as the properties of certain powerful moves. Rating System & Rankings for High-Ranked Players: In high-ranked matches, Rating Points will now fluctuate in addition to the traditional RIP. A dedicated ranking system is also planned to be added.

In high-ranked matches, Rating Points will now fluctuate in addition to the traditional RIP. A dedicated ranking system is also planned to be added. Enhanced Training, Replay, & Mission Modes / Improved Frame Data Display: The frame data display will be improved to support the visualization of opponent information and gap frames in sequences. Frame data will also be viewable in Replay Mode. In Mission Mode, a new feature will be added that allows players to review their previous play.

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