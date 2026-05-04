Posted in: Marvel Studios, Movies | Tagged:

Avengers: Doomsday Director On The Inevitability Of Spoilers

Avengers: Doomsday director Joe Russo doesn't want spoilers out there, but also concedes that these days, "you can't control everything."

Article Summary Avengers: Doomsday director Joe Russo says spoilers are inevitable now, even as Marvel tries to protect major reveals.

Russo says Avengers: Doomsday must work beyond surprise, with story and character carrying the film past leaks.

Angela Russo-Otstot says Avengers: Doomsday twists are carefully planned, but total spoiler control is no longer possible.

Marvel’s Avengers: Doomsday remains tightly guarded as the studio balances secrecy, fan expectations, and the modern internet.

When it comes to spoilers, there really isn't a way to keep them entirely off the internet anymore. The leaking has gotten to an insane level that the best you can hope for, and the best we can do here in the press, is give readers the option of whether or not they want to interact with spoilers. There are plenty of people out there who actually like spoilers and seek them out; others don't. There's also the matter of 'how long does the spoiler window stay up,' and the entire thing is extremely complicated. Marvel has been fighting the spoiler battle for a long time now, but it sounds like there is a level of acceptance of the inevitable that everyone has to deal with now. Avengers: Doomsday is being closely guarded, but who knows how long that is going to last, and according to director Joe Russo, in an interview with Metro, while they are still designing their movies for the reveals to be exciting, he also concedes that you can't control everything, and you can't rely on that surprise.

"On one hand, audiences want to be surprised, and that's part of what makes the theatrical experience exciting. On the other hand, it can become a little over-policed, where people are anxious about engaging with anything," Joe Russo explained. "We design these films to unfold in a certain way, and we want audiences to feel those moments as intended. But at the same time, you can't control everything. You have to focus on making something that holds up beyond the initial surprise."

You have to have something beyond that spoiler reveal much in the same way that an M. Night Shymanlan movie needs something beyond the big twists that are always present in his films. Writer-producer Angela Russo-Otstot also emphasized that while the big reveals in something like Avengers: Doomsday are, they do want to preserve them as much as possible for audiences.

'We go to great lengths to plot out the most exciting way to reveal certain aspects, especially when you're working with a known IP that people have such strong connections to and may have expectations around," Angela Russo-Otstot explained. "And so, a lot of thought goes into those twists and turns and reveals when it comes to not spoiling it for others. We're big believers in that and protecting the sanctity of the experience for everybody to enjoy it in the same way."

However, she also agrees that we live in a world where protecting yourself from everything is just impossible, especially given how much is out there. She explained, "We don't live in that world anymore. There's far more choice of when you want to engage with something, how soon. There's so many things going on, how quickly can you get to it?" It seems she also wants to give people the option of whether to interact with spoilers, rather than trying to fight the losing battle of keeping them secret. Avengers: Doomsday spoilers are likely to leak online before the movie is released. Now, we just need people not to be assholes when talking about them. We said this back in 2021, and we stand by it today.

Is Avengers: Doomsday Taking Steps Back Instead Of Forward?

Over the summer of 2024, word came that Marvel and Disney were courting Anthony and Joe Russo to return and direct the next two Avengers films. It made sense in a way; they were coming off a year that didn't exactly go to plan, and no doubt they wanted to go with what they thought would be the safest option. It turned out that the reports were spot on, and in July 2024, they were announced as the directors at San Diego Comic-Con. That was also where we learned that Robert Downey Jr. would be coming back as Doctor Doom, and it became very clear that Marvel was playing it safe by returning to what worked the first time.

At the end of March 2025, over the course of five and a half hours, Marvel announced a large portion of the Avengers: Doomsday cast, which includes, along with already confirmed Robert Downey Jr., Chris Hemsworth, Vanessa Kirby, Anthony Mackie, Sebastian Stan, Letitia Wright, Paul Rudd, Wyatt Russell, Tenoch Huerta Mejía, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, Simu Liu, Florence Pugh, Kelsey Grammer, Lewis Pullman, Danny Ramirez, Joseph Quinn, David Harbour, Winston Duke, Hannah John-Kamen, Tom Hiddleston, Patrick Stewart, Ian McKellen, Alan Cumming, Rebecca Romijn, James Marsden, Channing Tatum, and Pedro Pascal. The inclusion of previous X-Men characters is more proof that Marvel is taking steps back instead of forward. The stream was also an announcement that the film had entered production. Avengers: Doomsday will be released in theaters on December 18, 2026. Avengers: Secret Wars is set to be released on December 17, 2027.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!