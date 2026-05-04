Posted in: NBC, Peacock, Pop Culture, TV | Tagged: the rocky horror show, The Tonight Show

The Rocky Horror Show Cast Joins Fallon Tonight for Late-Night Debut

The cast of Richard O’Brien’s The Rocky Horror Show makes its late-night debut tonight on NBC's The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

Article Summary The Rocky Horror Show cast makes its late-night debut tonight on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on NBC.

Broadway’s 2026 Rocky Horror revival hits Studio 54, putting Richard O’Brien’s cult-favorite musical back in focus.

Luke Evans leads the all-star Rocky Horror Show cast, with Stephanie Hsu, Juliette Lewis, and more joining him.

Opening-night coverage, cast interviews, and backstage videos offer a closer look at the new Rocky Horror Show revival.

We worship The Rocky Horror Picture Show. We will defend Shock Treatment as a more-than-worthy follow-up/sequel. So, when we heard that Richard O'Brien's The Rocky Horror Show would be hitting NYC's Studio 54 on Broadway in April 2026, we were both excited and heartbroken. We're excited because it puts "Rocky Horror" back in the spotlight in a very big way. We're heartbroken because we know that we're never going to get a chance to see it live. But NBC's The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon is giving us the next best thing, starting at 11:35 pm ET/PT (and streaming the next day on Peacock).

Along with fellow guests Lisa Kudrow, Robert Irwin, and Stevie Van Zandt, The Rocky Horror Show cast will make its late-night performance debut. We're talking about a kickass all-star cast that includes Luke Evans as Dr. Frank-N-Furter, Stephanie Hsu as Janet, Andrew Durand as Brad, Juliette Lewis as Magenta, Michaela Jaé Rodriguez as Columbia, Harvey Guillen as Eddie/Dr. Scott, Rachel Dratch as the Narrator, Josh Rivera as Rocky, and Amber Gray as Riff Raff. In addition, the cast performance of "Sweet Transvestite" will include Renée Albulario, Anania, Boy Radio, Caleb Quezon, Andres Quintero, Larkin Reilly, Paul Soileau, and John Yi. To help set the mood, we're passing long some looks at how the production came to be, how the cast and creative team were feeling before and after opening night, and much more (including a chance to hear Evans perform "I'm Going Home," which is waiting for you above.

First up, we have a look back at local NYC news coverage of opening night from Broadwaycom, CBS New York, and NY1

Here's a look at what Guillén and Lewis had to share about the musical revival during a pair of recent late-night talk show visits:

In the following one-on-ones, director Sam Pinkleton and the show's design team discuss what it took to bring the musical back for a new generation of viewers:

And here's a look at one-on-one interviews with The Rocky Horror Show cast, prior to them making their debut:

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