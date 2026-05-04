Posted in: Games, NetEase Games, Video Games | Tagged: marvel, marvel games, Marvel Rivals

Marvel Rivals Offers a New Loki Skin For Disney+ Subscribers

Marvel Rivals players who also happen to have a Disney+ account can get themselves a special Loki skin, but only for a limited time

Article Summary Marvel Rivals players with Disney+ can claim a limited-time Loki skin through Disney+ Perks in select regions.

The Marvel Rivals Loki costume is inspired by Marvel Studios' The Avengers and features a special Disney+ color theme.

Marvel Rivals also adds The Avengers mode, an asymmetric battle where Loki faces off against six hero players.

The Disney+ Loki skin is available through July 30, while Marvel Rivals continues its Path to Doomsday rollout.

Marvel Games and NetEase Games have a special skin available for Marvel Rivals players who also happen to be Disney+ subscribers, as you can get your hands on a special version of Loki. If you've got an account, all you need to do is navigate to the Disney+ Perks area and find the image you see here of a more regal-looking Loki from the MCU, claim the code, and then go use it in the game to get the skin. The new skin also comes with the news that the game will launch a new Avengers mode for everyone to dive into. We have more details from the team below as the content is available now.

Get a New Look For Loki and The New Avengers Mode in Marvel Rivals

The costume is inspired by Marvel Studios' The Avengers and features Disney+ colors. The Disney+ costume debuts today alongside The Avengers mode, a brand new asymmetric fight mode where one player plays as Loki against six other players who suit up as different heroes. The Disney+ Perk is available from May 1 at 9:00 AM PT through July 30 at 8:59 AM PT, and is available to eligible Disney+ subscribers in the United States, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. This Disney+ Perk arrives as Marvel Rivals continues its Path to Doomsday, a one-year roadmap of content and events leading up to the release of Marvel Studios' Avengers: Doomsday, in theaters December 18, 2026.

The Avengers mode will go live following today's update, giving Disney+ subscribers the perfect opportunity to bring their new costume into battle. Wielding an all-new skill set built around combining deception and illusions, Loki can manipulate enemy heroes in battle using mind control and summon the six heroes he commands to join the battlefield in pursuit of victory. Meanwhile, the heroes can fight back by summoning Hulk under certain conditions, recreating iconic scenes from Marvel Studios' The Avengers!

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