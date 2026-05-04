Posted in: ABC, TV | Tagged: The Rookie

The Rookie S08E18 "The Bandit" Preview; Hawley Teases Season Finale

Along with our preview of ABC's The Rookie S08E18: "The Bandit," Showrunner Alexi Hawley drops some teases about tonight's season finale.

Article Summary The Rookie Season 8 finale preview sets up major personal and professional collisions in S08E18, "The Bandit."

Alexi Hawley teases an emotional ending as Tim races to propose to Lucy before everyone spoils the surprise.

The Rookie faces a dangerous transport mission as billionaire crime boss Heath Everett threatens to outspend every safeguard.

ABC’s The Rookie finale promises high-stakes action, comedy, and big feelings as "The Bandit" brings tensions to a head.

You have to hand it to ABC and Showrunner Alexi Hawley's The Rookie. The long-running hit series definitely knows how to set up a season finale. Heading into S08E18: "The Bandit," we've got some major personal and professional matters looking to collide. After dealing with the shocking death of Bridget Regan's Monica, there's now the not-so-small matter of making sure nothing happens with international crime boss Heath Everett (Jeffrey Vincent Parise) during a transport. We have a feeling that something is going to happen. On the personal side, Tim (Eric Winter) has pretty much put himself on the clock, now that everyone and their mothers know he wants to propose to Lucy (Melissa O'Neil). Yeah, it would be nice if she heard it from him first. "It is a very powerful ending that will make you feel all the feels," Hawley shared recently about tonight's wrap-up. Here's what else he had to offer:

Hawley on Tim, Lucy & That Ring: "A lot of the fun when I'm not breaking people's hearts with breaking them up has been the dating and then them moving in together and all that kind of stuff. So, it felt like the ring was just, it deserved its own story, really. And obviously over [Episodes] 16 and 17, you went on a journey with that ring. First, it was the horrible family heirloom," the showrunner noted. Of course, viewers shouldn't expect things to run smoothly for Tim, with Hawley adding that the possibility of Lucy finding out first adds "the comedic fun." Hawley added, "Everybody knows, which is why ultimately everybody's pushing Tim. 'You got to go. If you want us to be a surprise, you got to do it.'"

Tonight's #theRookie finale has two of my favorite moments of the entire series (for very different reasons). Definitely an episode you don't want to have spoiled. — Alexi Hawley (@AlexiHawley) May 4, 2026 Show Full Tweet

Hawley on Everett's Transport Going South: "Ultimately, the LAPD is trying their best to protect against all possibilities, but when you're talking about a villain who is a billionaire, where's the end? I mean, with enough money, you can pay people to do anything. That was the fun of [it]. With a man with infinite resources who knows that he's just going to spend the rest of his life in prison, willing to do anything, how does the LAPD protect against that?" Hawley teased.

The Rookie Season 8 Finale "The Bandit" Preview

The Rookie Season 8 Episode 18: "The Bandit" – The team launches a high-stakes search to take down a notorious criminal. Meanwhile, Lucy's leadership is tested; Wesley tests the boundaries of his friendships, and Nolan tries to balance duty and family.

John Nolan (Nathan Fillion), once the oldest rookie in the LAPD, now uses his life experience, determination and sense of humor to keep up with rookies 20+ years his junior. John and the team must navigate the intense, unpredictable nature of their jobs and personal challenges, while uplifting the next generation of first responders.

The series stars Nathan Fillion as John Nolan, Mekia Cox as Nyla Harper, Alyssa Diaz as Angela Lopez, Richard T. Jones as Wade Grey, Melissa O'Neil as Lucy Chen, Eric Winter as Tim Bradford, Jenna Dewan as Bailey Nune, Shawn Ashmore as Wesley Evers, Lisseth Chavez as Celina Juarez, and Deric Augustine as Miles Penn.

Alexi Hawley is the creator and executive producer. Mark Gordon, Nathan Fillion, Michelle Chapman, Bill Norcross, Brynn Malone, Moira Kirland, Bill Roe, and Jon Steinberg are executive producers on the series. Lionsgate Television produces the series in partnership with 20th Television, a part of Disney Television Studios.

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