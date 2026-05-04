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Batman, Absolute & Daredevil Top The Week's 50 Most Anticipated Comics

Batman, Absolute Superman, Absolute Green Lantern and Daredevil Top This Week's Fifty Most Anticipated Comics

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Article Summary

  • Batman #9 leads this week’s 50 most anticipated comics, with DC dominating the top spots for Wednesday’s releases.
  • Absolute Superman #19 and Absolute Green Lantern #14 keep DC hot, giving Batman major company at the top.
  • Daredevil #2 tops Marvel’s slate, beating Amazing Spider-Man #28 and X-Men #29 in weekly reader anticipation.
  • Ben 10 #1, If Destruction Be Our Lot #1 and other debuts add fresh heat to a Batman-heavy most wanted list.

DC Comics comes roaring back to the top of the fifty most anticipated comics of the week for this coming Wednesday, with the new monthly Batman issue and two Absolute titles topping the list. It's a big week for Marvel as well, though, with the new Daredevil topping the new Amazing Spider-Man and X-Men. And Ben 10 is very high up the list for a debut title from Dynamite. More on that in a minute, I think. Also see If Destruction Be Our Lot from Image…

  1. Batman #9 $4.99 DC Comics
  2. Absolute Superman #19 $4.99 DC Comics
  3. Absolute Green Lantern #14 $4.99 DC Comics
  4. Daredevil #2 $4.99 Marvel Comics
  5. The Amazing Spider-Man #28 $4.99 Marvel Comics
  6. X-Men #29 $4.99 Marvel Comics
  7. Batgirl #19 $3.99 DC Comics
  8. Fantastic Four #10 $3.99 Marvel Comics
  9. Poison Ivy #44 $3.99 DC Comics
  10. Cyclops #4 $3.99 Marvel Comics
  11. Marc Spector: Moon Knight #4 $3.99 Marvel Comics
  12. Ben 10 #1 $4.99 Dynamite
  13. Wade Wilson: Deadpool #4 $3.99 Marvel Comics
  14. JSA #19 $3.99 DC Comics
  15. Batman / Static: Beyond #6 $4.99 DC Comics
  16. If Destruction Be Our Lot #1 $4.99 Image Comics
  17. All-New Spider-Gwen: Ghost-Spider #10 $3.99 Marvel Comics
  18. Storm: Earth's Mightiest Mutant #4 $3.99 Marvel Comics
  19. Adventures of Superman: Book of El #8 $3.99 DC Comics
  20. The Walking Dead Deluxe #136 $3.99 Image Comics
  21. Jubilee: Deadly Reunion #1 $4.99 Marvel Comics
  22. Godzilla: Infinity Roar #4 $4.99 Marvel Comics
  23. Energon Universe 2026 Special #1 $3.99 Image Comics
  24. DC x Sonic the Hedgehog: The Metal Legion #1 $3.99 DC Comics
  25. Tales of the Green Lantern Corps: Guy Gardner #1 $5.99 DC Comics
  26. Godzilla #10 $4.99 IDW Publishing
  27. Comics! The Magazine #3 $2.99 Prana Direct
  28. Star Wars: Rogue One – Cassian Andor #1 $4.99 Marvel Comics
  29. She-Spawn #1 $3.99 Image Comics
  30. Captain Marvel: Dark Past #2 $4.99 Marvel Comics
  31. The Savage Sword of Conan #14 $6.99 Titan Comics
  32. Civil War: Unmasked #1 $4.99 Marvel Comics
  33. Fall of the House of Slaughter #1 $4.99 BOOM! Studios
  34. Alien: King Killer #2 $4.99 Marvel Comics
  35. The Muppets Noir #3 $4.99 Dynamite
  36. Ghost Machine: The Official Guidebook #2 $3.99 Image Comics
  37. Speed Racer #8 $4.99 Mad Cave Studios
  38. Heavy Metal #5 $14.99 Heavy Metal
  39. Astonishing Miles Morales: Spider-Man – The Art of Thwip #1 $5.99 Marvel Comics
  40. Cruel Universe #10 $4.99 Oni Press
  41. TMNT: Journeys #9 $4.99 IDW Publishing
  42. Star Wars: Hyperspace Stories – The Bad Batch: Rogue Agents #3 $4.99 Dark Horse Comics
  43. Excommunicated #1 $3.99 Vault Comics
  44. Royals #2 $4.99 Image Comics
  45. Dog Tag #1 $4.99 Mad Cave Studios
  46. Flash Gordon #16 $4.99 Mad Cave Studios
  47. Avatar: The Last Airbender – The Kyoshi Warriors #1 $4.99 Dark Horse Comics
  48. Red Sonja: She-Devil with a Sword #1 $4.99 Dynamite
  49. Sleepy Hollow: The Witches of the Western Wood #1 $4.99 IDW Publishing
  50. Lady Mechanika: The Mechanical Menagerie #1 $3.99 Image Comics

The comic book website League Of Comic Book Geeks has a hundred-thousand-subscriber base, with over a hundred retailers using their services to manage pulls/subscriptions for their customers. The thing ComiXology did when they first started. The website also tracks how many readers have "pulled" certain titles, regardless of whether they are connected to a retailer or not. And right now, this is the top twenty pull list for Wednesday. Now, a "pull" does not equal a sale; it's just recognition of interest, and may be for a comic store, digital, or often pirate reading. The listing also does not include the variants' covers, as each cover has its own pull number. It may also be biased towards long-running series that people added to their pull list and never removed. However, it is a valid list that recognises active interest in certain titles in the direct comic book market. The Top Anticipated Titles This Week chart joins the Top Ten Weekly Bestseller List and the Top Ten Hottest Comics lists at Bleeding Cool every week. Does this match up with your excitement? Or is this just the internet?

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Rich JohnstonAbout Rich Johnston

Founder of Bleeding Cool. The longest-serving digital news reporter in the world, since 1992. Author of comic books The Flying Friar, Holed Up, The Avengefuls, Doctor Who: Room With A Deja Vu, The Many Murders Of Miss Cranbourne and Chase Variant. Lives in South-West London, works from The Union Club on Greek Street, shops at Gosh, Piranha and Forbidden Planet. Father of two daughters, Amazon associate, political cartoonist.
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