Posted in: Avengers, Batman, Boom, Comics, Dark Horse Comics, DC Comics, Doctor Strange, Dynamite, Image, Justice League, Marvel Comics, Spider-Man, Superman, Titan, Venom, X-Men | Tagged: absolute, Absolute Green Lantern, Absolute Suprman, anticipated titles, daredevil
Batman, Absolute & Daredevil Top The Week's 50 Most Anticipated Comics
Batman, Absolute Superman, Absolute Green Lantern and Daredevil Top This Week's Fifty Most Anticipated Comics
Article Summary
- Batman #9 leads this week’s 50 most anticipated comics, with DC dominating the top spots for Wednesday’s releases.
- Absolute Superman #19 and Absolute Green Lantern #14 keep DC hot, giving Batman major company at the top.
- Daredevil #2 tops Marvel’s slate, beating Amazing Spider-Man #28 and X-Men #29 in weekly reader anticipation.
- Ben 10 #1, If Destruction Be Our Lot #1 and other debuts add fresh heat to a Batman-heavy most wanted list.
DC Comics comes roaring back to the top of the fifty most anticipated comics of the week for this coming Wednesday, with the new monthly Batman issue and two Absolute titles topping the list. It's a big week for Marvel as well, though, with the new Daredevil topping the new Amazing Spider-Man and X-Men. And Ben 10 is very high up the list for a debut title from Dynamite. More on that in a minute, I think. Also see If Destruction Be Our Lot from Image…
- Batman #9 $4.99 DC Comics
- Absolute Superman #19 $4.99 DC Comics
- Absolute Green Lantern #14 $4.99 DC Comics
- Daredevil #2 $4.99 Marvel Comics
- The Amazing Spider-Man #28 $4.99 Marvel Comics
- X-Men #29 $4.99 Marvel Comics
- Batgirl #19 $3.99 DC Comics
- Fantastic Four #10 $3.99 Marvel Comics
- Poison Ivy #44 $3.99 DC Comics
- Cyclops #4 $3.99 Marvel Comics
- Marc Spector: Moon Knight #4 $3.99 Marvel Comics
- Ben 10 #1 $4.99 Dynamite
- Wade Wilson: Deadpool #4 $3.99 Marvel Comics
- JSA #19 $3.99 DC Comics
- Batman / Static: Beyond #6 $4.99 DC Comics
- If Destruction Be Our Lot #1 $4.99 Image Comics
- All-New Spider-Gwen: Ghost-Spider #10 $3.99 Marvel Comics
- Storm: Earth's Mightiest Mutant #4 $3.99 Marvel Comics
- Adventures of Superman: Book of El #8 $3.99 DC Comics
- The Walking Dead Deluxe #136 $3.99 Image Comics
- Jubilee: Deadly Reunion #1 $4.99 Marvel Comics
- Godzilla: Infinity Roar #4 $4.99 Marvel Comics
- Energon Universe 2026 Special #1 $3.99 Image Comics
- DC x Sonic the Hedgehog: The Metal Legion #1 $3.99 DC Comics
- Tales of the Green Lantern Corps: Guy Gardner #1 $5.99 DC Comics
- Godzilla #10 $4.99 IDW Publishing
- Comics! The Magazine #3 $2.99 Prana Direct
- Star Wars: Rogue One – Cassian Andor #1 $4.99 Marvel Comics
- She-Spawn #1 $3.99 Image Comics
- Captain Marvel: Dark Past #2 $4.99 Marvel Comics
- The Savage Sword of Conan #14 $6.99 Titan Comics
- Civil War: Unmasked #1 $4.99 Marvel Comics
- Fall of the House of Slaughter #1 $4.99 BOOM! Studios
- Alien: King Killer #2 $4.99 Marvel Comics
- The Muppets Noir #3 $4.99 Dynamite
- Ghost Machine: The Official Guidebook #2 $3.99 Image Comics
- Speed Racer #8 $4.99 Mad Cave Studios
- Heavy Metal #5 $14.99 Heavy Metal
- Astonishing Miles Morales: Spider-Man – The Art of Thwip #1 $5.99 Marvel Comics
- Cruel Universe #10 $4.99 Oni Press
- TMNT: Journeys #9 $4.99 IDW Publishing
- Star Wars: Hyperspace Stories – The Bad Batch: Rogue Agents #3 $4.99 Dark Horse Comics
- Excommunicated #1 $3.99 Vault Comics
- Royals #2 $4.99 Image Comics
- Dog Tag #1 $4.99 Mad Cave Studios
- Flash Gordon #16 $4.99 Mad Cave Studios
- Avatar: The Last Airbender – The Kyoshi Warriors #1 $4.99 Dark Horse Comics
- Red Sonja: She-Devil with a Sword #1 $4.99 Dynamite
- Sleepy Hollow: The Witches of the Western Wood #1 $4.99 IDW Publishing
- Lady Mechanika: The Mechanical Menagerie #1 $3.99 Image Comics
The comic book website League Of Comic Book Geeks has a hundred-thousand-subscriber base, with over a hundred retailers using their services to manage pulls/subscriptions for their customers. The thing ComiXology did when they first started. The website also tracks how many readers have "pulled" certain titles, regardless of whether they are connected to a retailer or not. And right now, this is the top twenty pull list for Wednesday. Now, a "pull" does not equal a sale; it's just recognition of interest, and may be for a comic store, digital, or often pirate reading. The listing also does not include the variants' covers, as each cover has its own pull number. It may also be biased towards long-running series that people added to their pull list and never removed. However, it is a valid list that recognises active interest in certain titles in the direct comic book market. The Top Anticipated Titles This Week chart joins the Top Ten Weekly Bestseller List and the Top Ten Hottest Comics lists at Bleeding Cool every week. Does this match up with your excitement? Or is this just the internet?