Posted in: Avengers, Batman, Boom, Comics, Dark Horse Comics, DC Comics, Doctor Strange, Dynamite, Image, Justice League, Marvel Comics, Spider-Man, Superman, Titan, Venom, X-Men | Tagged: absolute, Absolute Green Lantern, Absolute Suprman, anticipated titles, daredevil

Batman, Absolute & Daredevil Top The Week's 50 Most Anticipated Comics

Batman, Absolute Superman, Absolute Green Lantern and Daredevil Top This Week's Fifty Most Anticipated Comics

Article Summary Batman #9 leads this week’s 50 most anticipated comics, with DC dominating the top spots for Wednesday’s releases.

Absolute Superman #19 and Absolute Green Lantern #14 keep DC hot, giving Batman major company at the top.

Daredevil #2 tops Marvel’s slate, beating Amazing Spider-Man #28 and X-Men #29 in weekly reader anticipation.

Ben 10 #1, If Destruction Be Our Lot #1 and other debuts add fresh heat to a Batman-heavy most wanted list.

DC Comics comes roaring back to the top of the fifty most anticipated comics of the week for this coming Wednesday, with the new monthly Batman issue and two Absolute titles topping the list. It's a big week for Marvel as well, though, with the new Daredevil topping the new Amazing Spider-Man and X-Men. And Ben 10 is very high up the list for a debut title from Dynamite. More on that in a minute, I think. Also see If Destruction Be Our Lot from Image…

The comic book website League Of Comic Book Geeks has a hundred-thousand-subscriber base, with over a hundred retailers using their services to manage pulls/subscriptions for their customers. The thing ComiXology did when they first started. The website also tracks how many readers have "pulled" certain titles, regardless of whether they are connected to a retailer or not. And right now, this is the top twenty pull list for Wednesday. Now, a "pull" does not equal a sale; it's just recognition of interest, and may be for a comic store, digital, or often pirate reading. The listing also does not include the variants' covers, as each cover has its own pull number. It may also be biased towards long-running series that people added to their pull list and never removed. However, it is a valid list that recognises active interest in certain titles in the direct comic book market. The Top Anticipated Titles This Week chart joins the Top Ten Weekly Bestseller List and the Top Ten Hottest Comics lists at Bleeding Cool every week. Does this match up with your excitement? Or is this just the internet?

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