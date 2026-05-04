Posted in: Collectibles, Hasbro | Tagged: hasbro, star wars

Hasbro Deploys New Star Wars: Battlefront II Clone Commando Figure

May the 4th be with you as new Star Wars collectibles are on the way including the Clone Commando from Battlefront

Article Summary Hasbro unveils a Star Wars: The Black Series Clone Commando figure inspired by Battlefront II for May the 4th.

The elite Star Wars Clone Commando features updated bulkier armor, a removable backpack, and a blaster.

Inspired by Battlefront II, this Star Wars Gaming Greats release updates the earlier Bad Batch Commando mold.

Star Wars collectors can pre-order the 6-inch Clone Commando on Hasbro Pulse for $27.99 ahead of Fall 2026.

Clone Commandos are elite clone soldiers that were trained for specialized, high-risk operations behind enemy lines. They were first introduced in the hit video game series Star Wars: Republic Commando. These troopers operate in small squads and rely heavily on teamwork, advanced tactics, and unique equipment. Unlike standard clones, their armor is heavier and equipped with tools for slicing and demolition to aid environmental adaptation.

The Clone Commandos are back as Hasbro unveils a new Star Wars Gaming Greats 6" The Black Series figure inspired by Battlefront II. Get ready to build some Republic Commandos, as these soldiers have updated and modified armor compared to the previous Commandos that were released for The Bad Batch. These Commandos have bulkier armor, a removable backpack, a blaster, and feature a clean all-white design. The helmet appears to be the same with blue t-visor and its signature shade, making it stand out from your average clone. Pre-orders for the new Star Wars: The Black Series Clone Commando are set to go live today on Hasbro Pulse for $27.99 with a Fall 2026 release.

Star Wars: The Black Series – Clone Commando (Battlefront II)

"Trained in advanced weaponry and tactics, clone commandos disrupted enemy operations in even the most fortified of strongholds. STAR WARS: THE BLACK SERIES includes 6-inch action figures, vehicles, and roleplay items from the 40-plus-year legacy of the STAR WARS galaxy, letting fans create galactic scenes with a faithfulness to STAR WARS comic books, movies, series, and more."

"This Hasbro action figure is detailed to look like a clone commando from BATTLEFRONT II. Fans can display this figure with a game-accurate sculpt and multiple articulation points. This trooper figure comes with a blaster accessory. With exquisite features and decoration, THE BLACK SERIES embodies the quality and realism that STAR WARS devotees love (each sold separately, subject to availability)."

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