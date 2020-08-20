More Characters Involved In The King In Black, Revealed by Marvel

December sees the launch of The King In Black event spinning out of Venom and following on from Absolute Carnage, courtesy of Donny Cates and Ryan Stegman. It's getting a kinda-prequel in November courtesy of the Symbiote Spider-Man series from Peter David and Greg Land, but the series of dollar-priced 'True Believers' reprints tied into The King In Black, and revealed in Marvel's November 2020 solicitations give you some clues as to what is coming or at least who will be involved. The promo image confirms The Hulk, Iron Man, Captain America, Wolverine and Spider-Man (of course).

But here are the King In Black True Believer reprints – and the reason they were chosen.

First appearance of Doc Samson of Gamma Flight from Incredible Hulk (1968) #141

First full appearance of the new Black Knight from Avengers (1963) #48

First appearance of Black Panther from Fantastic Four (1961) #52

Enchantress disguised as Valkyrie from Avengers (1963) #83

First appearance of Beta Ray Bill from Thor (1966) #337

First appearance of Thunderbolts from Incredible Hulk (1968) #449

First appearance of the symbiote home planet as Monsterworld from Venom Super Special (1995)

Firs Iron Man/Doctor Doom team-up from Iron Man (1968) #149

First appearance of Black Cat #1 from Amazing Spider-Man (1963) #194

First adult powered-up Franklin Richards from Fantastic Four (1961) #245

Adult Franklin Richards? The Thunderbolts? Beta Ray Bill? Iron Man and Doctor Doom together again? Doc Samson – specifically for his role in Gamma Flight, on guard from alien attacks? And why an Enchantress disguised as Valkyrie? It may take until December

This December, the entire Marvel Universe braces itself for KING IN BLACK, the latest installment in writer Donny Cates and artist Ryan Stegman's revolutionary take on the Venom mythos. Knull is coming, and when he arrives, everyone from the Avengers to the X-Men will learn just how unprepared they are to face off against the God of the Symbiotes. Everything in Cates and Stegman's landmark run on VENOM has led up to this monumental story, and readers will finally witness Eddie Brock's climatic standoff with one of Marvel's most terrifying villains.