More Marvel Digital-Only Trades – Nuff Said?

Marvel Comics may not be returning to sending out comic books for another week, but they are publishing a number of no-longer-print-now-digital-only (NLPNDO) titles today (and did we predict the following ones to come?) as well as a number of Marvel digital-only collections that have not been offered in print at all. They have a few more of those out today as well.



Avengers: Subterranean Wars

Collects Avengers Annual #20, Incredible Hulk Annual #17, Namor the Sub-Mariner Annual #1, Iron Man Annual #12, West Coast Avengers Annual #6. The underground has gone to war! Lava Men, Moloids and more battle the Deviants and the Avengers are caught in the crosshairs! Can Earth's Mightiest prevent the warzone from spilling over to above ground?

Deadpool: The Variant Covers #1

The Merc With A Mouth will never shut up…even when he's on a variant cover! Check out your favorite fourth-wall-breaking anti-hero as he graces a gallery of variant covers from mind-melting artists including Leinil Yu, Greg Land, Elizabeth Torque and many more!

Defenders: Return Of The Defenders

Collects Incredible Hulk Annual #18, Namor the Sub-Mariner Annual #2, Silver Surfer Annual #5, Doctor Strange, Sorcerer Supreme Annual #2. What mystery could be so all-encompassing that the original Defenders would reunite? Demons, spells, possessions…all across the globe. The original non-team super hero team will come together once more to save the world!

Fantastic Four: Korvac Quest

Collects Fantastic Four Annual #24, Thor Annual #16, Silver Surfer Annual #4, Guardians of the Galaxy Annual #1. Has the tyrant from the 31st century returned? Has Korvac come back to our time? And what part does Galactus play in all of this? This mytery will span the cosmos and many centuries as the Fantastic Four, Thor, Guardians of the Galaxy, and Silver Surfer fight to preserve our universe!

X-Men: Betrayals

Collects Uncanny X-Men #304, 350, X-Factor (1983) #24, X-Men (1990) #207. The X-Men have persevered because they're a family first. But they are no stranger to shocking betrayals from within their ranks. From the shocking choice of Colossus joining Magneto over the X-Men, to the revelation that Gambit aided Mr. SInister during the Mutant Massacre, the X-Men have been rocked by those they considered family. Plus, witness the return of Warren Worthington as the Apocalyse Horseman known as Archangel and Bishop trying to prevent his horrible future timeline by killing anyone in his way, even if they are his own X-Men teammates!

X-Men: Nuff Said

Collects New X-Men #121, Uncanny X-Men #401, Wolverine #171, X-Force #123, X-Treme X-Men #8. The mutant heroes of the X-Men enter the Nuff Said event! Storytelling goes to another level as these stories are told without dialogue! From entering the psyhic landscape of Xavier's mind to the assembling of the X-Corps, this is a collection you don't want to miss!