More Printings For King In Black, Spider-Man, Star Wars High Republic

Marvel Comics is sending a few comic books back to second printings, including last week's Amazing Spider-Man #55, The King In Black #1 and #2. But, as Bleeding Cool told you yesterday, we get the official word that Star Wars: The High Republic #1 on sale today from Marvel Comics, with over 200,000 orders for the first printing, is going for a third printing. Also, we don't know if the cover below will be what Marvel use for the second printing of Amazing Spider-Man #55, as we invented it ourselves, but it must be a good bet, given how popular the original comic book cover was, and just how it drove sales.

As well as Marvel Comics, we also note that Night Hunters #1 from Floating World Comics has also gone to a second printing. Here are all the available solicitations.

NIGHT HUNTERS #1 (OF 4) 2ND PRINTING (MR)

FLOATING WORLD COMICS

NOV208714

(W) Dave Baker (A/CA) Alexis Zirritt

The sold out sensation Night Hunters, by Dave Baker (F*ck Off Squad) and Alexis Ziritt (Space Riders), returns for a second printing. The central question at the heart of this cyberpunk cult classic? What would you do if you had to choose between being a cop… or being dead?In Shops: Mar 03, 2021

Final Orders Due: Jan 11, 2021

SRP: $4.99 AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #55 2ND PRINTING VAR LR

MARVEL COMICS

NOV208763

(W) Nick Spencer (A/CA) Patrick Gleason

In Shops: Feb 03, 2021

Final Orders Due: Jan 11, 2021

SRP: $3.99 STAR WARS HIGH REPUBLIC #1 3RD PRINTING VAR

MARVEL COMICS

NOV208764

(W) Cavan Scott (A) Ario Anindito (CA) Phil Noto

In Shops: Feb 10, 2021

Final Orders Due: Jan 18, 2021

SRP: $3.99 KING IN BLACK #1 (OF 5) 2ND PRINTING STEGMAN VAR

MARVEL COMICS

NOV208765

(W) Donny Cates (A/CA) Ryan Stegman

In Shops: Feb 10, 2021

Final Orders Due: Jan 18, 2021

SRP: $5.99 KING IN BLACK #2 (OF 5) 2ND PRINTING VAR

MARVEL COMICS

NOV208766

(W) Donny Cates (A/CA) Ryan Stegman

In Shops: Feb 10, 2021

Final Orders Due: Jan 18, 2021

SRP: $4.99