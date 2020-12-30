Amazing Spider-Man #55 Last Rites, From Sin's Past To A Brand New Day

Today sees the publication of Amazing Spider-Man #55 from Marvel Comics, given a lot of attention because it has a very nice cover looking like this, courtesy of one Patrick Gleason.

Although I bet I know what the second printing is going to look like. This is what we expected a few weeks ago – will it turn out that we're right?

That's what I'd do anyway. But the comic itself continues to play with the more controversial aspects of Spider-Man continuity as Nick Spencer digs in the places where all the bodies are buried. Including J Michael Straczyski's Spider-Man storyline Sins Past...

…that saw Gwen Stacy retconned to have had twins with Norman Osborn in Europe, while broken up from Peter Parker. And then never mentioned again. Twins that are then aged up, courtesy of Norman's Green Goblin DNA, to attack Peter Parker in modern-day New York. Something that did not sit well with Gwen Stacy fans…

… and the events of One More Day and Brand New Day. A Spider-Man who remembers none of it. And a Kindred who remembers all of it. And underlining the possibility that this is a Harry Osborn who went to hell and the version who appeared in Brand New Day – something else, created by Mephisto. Maybe. Does anyone have any more heavenly theories right now?

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #55 LR

MARVEL COMICS

OCT200583

(W) Nick Spencer (A/CA) Patrick Gleason

LAST REMAINS CONCLUDES!

• "LAST REMAINS" ends and will make you look at Spider-Man differently. It'll make Peter look at himself differently.

• If you thought the buildup TO Kindred was intense, the fallout FROM Kindred is even more devastating.

Rated T+ In Shops: Dec 30, 2020 SRP: $3.99