Moth Hill Launches From Afterlight Comics In December 2025 Solicits

Moth Hill, by Joseph Oliveira and Chris W Jany, explores the chilling legend of The Mothman.

Also launching is Silence Complete, a graphic novel by Evan K. Pozios and Alex Sanchez.

Afterlight Comics specializes in UK indie horror titles and folk-inspired supernatural stories.

Moth Hill is a new horror comic by Joseph Oliveira and Chris W Jany coming from Afterlight Comics in their September 2025 solicits and solicitations, though reaching US comic book stores in December. As is the collection of the Silence series by Evan K. Pozios and Alex Sanchez.

MOTH HILL #1 (OF 6) (MR)

AFTERLIGHT COMICS

JUL250419

(W) Joseph Oliveira (A) Chris W Jany (CA) DNS

A Mystery Horror comic series that explores the infamous legend of The Mothman. The story follows a pair of detectives who are investigating a string of mysterious and unexplained deaths that lead them to Moth Hill. After witnessing a sequence of events that takes place on a city bridge, a seasoned detective by the name of Jane Seymour is faced with a case for the first time in her career that even she cannot begin to explain. In Shops: Dec 31, 2025 SILENCE COMPLETE UK GN (MR) AFTERLIGHT COMICS

JUL250420

(W) Evan K. Pozios (A) Alex Sanchez (CA) Toby Willsmer

Former superstar comic book artist Stanley Kane appears to suffer cardiac arrest while in the taxi of his mysterious driver. He awakens in a hospital, to the scolding words of his agent, who arranges for some much needed rest and relaxation, in the tiny town of Silence, Michigan. All appears tranquil, until Stanley discovers a mysterious native amulet that turns his angry creations into reality. In Shops: Dec 31, 2025

AfterLight Comics is an independent horror comics publisher based in Wales, United Kingdom and founded by Joseph Oliveira in late 2018, publishing titles including folk-horror series Wendigo Wood, supernatural horror Ghost Island, psychological horror Rise of the Goatman and more, as well as folklore card games Clash of the Cryptids and Clash of the Yokai. You can find previous titles in previous solicitations on previous Bleeding Cool coverage.

