Mothra: Queen of Monsters #5 Preview: Kaiju Frenemy Frenzy

Can former enemies unite to save the world? Mothra: Queen of Monsters #5 delivers one giant kaiju brawl as unlikely allies face their greatest threat!

Article Summary Mothra: Queen of Monsters #5 hits shelves August 20th for a massive kaiju team-up and epic final showdown.

Mothra and rival Antra unite to battle the menacing Omegaguirus in this action-packed series finale.

Comic book death is only temporary—witness the triumphant return of Mothra from beyond the grave!

The rematch of the century is upon us—can this new Mothra win?!This entire issue is one giant kaiju brawl. After perishing at the mighty mandibles of Antra many years ago, Mothra has returned! But this time, Antra and Mothra are working together to defeat an even greater enemy–—Omegaguirus! Find out if this titanic duo can save the world in the thrilling finale to Mothra: Queen of the Monsters!

Mothra: Queen of Monsters #5

by Sophie Campbell & Matt Frank, cover by Sophie Campbell

IDW Publishing

6.62"W x 10.18"H x 0.05"D (16.8 x 25.9 x 0.1 cm) | 2 oz (57 g) | 220 per carton

On sale Aug 20, 2025 | 32 Pages | 82771403393900511

Rated T+

$4.99

Variants:

82771403393900521 – Mothra: Queen of the Monsters #5 Variant B (Smith) – $4.99 US | $6.99 CAN

82771403393900531 – Mothra: Queen of the Monsters #5 Variant RI (25) (Smith Full Art) – $4.99 US | $6.99 CAN

