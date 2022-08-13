Ms. Marvel and Moon Knight #1 Preview: Just Say Y– We Nean No

In this preview of Ms. Marvel and Moon Knight #1, Ms. Marvel and Moon Knight take to the streets to teach a Zap dealer to say no to drugs. Well, to each their own. Check out the preview below.

Ms. Marvel and Moon Knight #1

by Jody Houser & Ibraim Roberson, cover by Sara Pichelli

THE FIST OF KHONSHU MEETS THE EMBIGGENED FIST OF MS. MARVEL! MARC SPECTOR, A.K.A. MOON KNIGHT, protects the travelers of night…but what about those traveling to bring him death? A mechanical (and maniacal!) threat brings MS. MARVEL into Moon Knight's orbit, and the gravity of what they uncover will require them to plumb the depths of life and death! The mystery teased in last month's team-up with WOLVERINE continues to unfurl as the super hero spectacle of the summer sizzles on!

Marvel | Marvel Universe

6.6"W x 10.18"H x 0.05"D | 2 oz | 180 per carton

On sale Aug 17, 2022 | 40 Pages | 75960620480900111

| Rated T+

$4.99

Variants:

75960620480900121 – MS. MARVEL & MOON KNIGHT 1 MOMOKO VARIANT – $4.99 US

75960620480900131 – MS. MARVEL & MOON KNIGHT 1 SHALVEY VARIANT – $4.99 US

