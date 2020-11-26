Nate Gets His Butt Kicked, Cries to Mommy and Daddy in Cable #6 [XH]

Welcome to the Thanksgiving edition of X-dual Healing. To give thanks for getting to take an actual day off from writing about nonsense like comics and pro wrestling, I saved up two weeks' worth of X-Men recaps to publish on Thanksgiving while I'm gorging myself on Turkey, mashed potatoes, candied yams, and multiple versions of pie. That means there are six chapters of X of Swords recapped this week in X-Force #14, Hellions #6, Cable #6, X-Men #15, Excalibur #15, and X of Swords: Destruction #1. And take my word for it, my opinion on this beast of a crossover will change from one article to the next. In addition to that, there's Juggernaut #3.

Sworn to sell comics for Marvel executives who feared and hated the fact that Fox owned their movie rights, The Uncanny X-Men suffered great indignities. Still, thanks to a corporate merger, a line-wide relaunch, and Jonathan Hickman's giant ego, the X-Men can finally get back to doing what they do best: being objectively the best franchise in all of comics for lovers of soap opera drama.

Cable #6 Recap

Mister Sinister addresses the Quiet Council. Jean Grey is not present and doesn't respond to Xavier's calls. Sinister reports that the situation in Otherworld is hopeless, and they should blow up the gate. Xavier, on behalf of Krakoa, refuses. Sinister says that will be a mistake.

In Otherworld, the score is currently 17-6 Arakko. Cable battles Bei the Blood Moon in a sword fight. Cable is winning, but he hesitates at killing her because she's Cypher's wife bow. Bei gets the upper hand and is about to kill Cable when Cypher steps in and stops here. 18-6 Arakko.

Cable calls to his parents. He tells them he lost, and furthermore, that everyone is losing and that Saturnyne appears to be rigging the contest. Saturnyne cuts off his connection before he can reveal too much more. Scott and Jean decide to head to Otherworld.

Gorgon faces The White Sword next and must kill his 100 swords first. After he kills 13 of them, Saturnyne reveals she's giving him a point for each death. It's now 19-18 Krakoa. The White Sword sends his lackeys away and prepares to fight himself. He tells Gorgon he'll kill him than resurrect him, but Gorgon refuses to serve him, so he just kills him. The score is now tied.

Now it's time for the final battle: Apocalypse vs. Annihilation. But that will have to happen next issue.

So another mutant is dead (you gotta have some deaths to show a crossover means business). I wonder how messed up the version they bring back will be. It's good to see this crossover finally moving toward a conclusion and interesting to see that Saturnyne seems to have had an actual plan this whole time and isn't just messing with the mutants. There are just three more chapters left to go, and you find links to their recaps down below.

