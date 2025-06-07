Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Marvel Comics | Tagged: H.E.R.B.I.E., Nathan Stockman

Nathan Stockman's new H.E.R.B.I.E. Comics from Marvel Unlimited are out right now

Nathan Stockman is an Irish comic book artist best known for his Image Comics title Reyn. He also worked on Savage The Wild from Valiant, andAmazing Spider-Man: Renew Your Vows, Anti-Hero, Savage, X-Men: Blue, Doctor Strange and the Sorcerers Supreme, Cosmic Ghost Rider Destroys Marvel History, Once Upon A Time Machine, Spidey and Iceman from Marvel. Now Nathan Stockman is writing and drawing the new just-released H.E,R.B.I.E. comic book on Marvel Unlimited ahead of the release of the new Fantastic Four movie…

H.E.R.B.I.E. Infinity Comic (2025) #1 Published: June 06, 2025 Writer Nathan Stockman Penciller Nathan Stockman Optimal Performance. He's more than just an acronym, heck, he's more than just a robot! He's H.E.R.B.I.E.! The Fantastic Four's eager, little helper that can! What kind of adventures await the curious little doodad when the family isn't looking?

Stockman says;

"H.E.R.B.I.E. (or Humanoid Experimental Robot B-Type Integrated Electronics) is a robot created by Reed Richards to help out around the Fantastic Four's headquarters, the Baxter Building. Being a super hero team, interstellar explorers, and a family, sometimes they just need an extra pair of hands. That's where H.E.R.B.I.E. comes in! Having said that, we try to introduce the readers to H.E.R.B.I.E. in a way where you don't need to know anything about him. You can just jump right in and go for the ride, learning about him as you go!"

"As stable as the family is, there's a lot of instability in all the other aspects of their lives. For example, Reed and Sue have a young son, Franklin; as any parent, guardian, or older sibling knows, childcare can take a lot of extra work—especially if their parents have to suddenly go fight aliens in another galaxy or journey to the Negative Zone. But H.E.R.B.I.E. is much more than a babysitter. He's an assistant, a friend, and a confidant to the Fantastic Four and more. While Reed may have primarily built him to help, I like to think he programmed him to compliment the family dynamic. H.E.R.B.I.E brings an eager (sometimes overeager) positivity to the group. Plus, who wouldn't want a cool robot to hang out with?

"Being New York City in the Marvel Universe, you never know who or what you're going to run into around any given corner. Rest assured, there's never a dull moment in the life of our hero! Our robot pal makes new friends, new enemies, and new connections all while serving his primary function! There'll be familiar faces from the Fantastic Four's extended cast and beyond—some old faces and some new. Maybe some old faces will get new ones too! A big part of the fun for this series is getting to play with some of the most iconic heroes and villains of the Marvel Universe and carving a little corner for H.E.R.B.I.E. to fit into!

"With the Infinity Comics, I try to take advantage of the format when I can, so a gag set up at the top of a panel can pay off at the bottom. There's a couple that I enjoyed in the series, but honestly, the most fun I had was trying to give H.E.R.B.I.E. as expressive a personality as I could. You won't have to guess what he's thinking! Hopefully, folks will get a chuckle out of his adventures and misadventures!"