Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, DC Comics | Tagged: hellblazer, john constantine, sandman

New John Constantine: Hellblazer Rewrites Neil Gaiman's Sandman

Semi-spoilers ahead. In Sandman, Dream of the Endless tracks down his raiments, his objects of office, claimed by the waking world.

Article Summary New Hellblazer comic retcons a classic Sandman scene with John Constantine.

John Constantine lies about using Dream's sand in the original Sandman #3.

Consequences unfold as Dream needs Constantine's help again in America.

Si Spurrier and Aaron Campbell team up for a much-anticipated Hellblazer run.

Semi-spoilers ahead. In Sandman #3 by Neil Gaiman, Sam Kieth and Mike Dringenberg, the recently released Morpheus, Sandman, Dream of the Endless tracks down his raiments, his clothing and objects of office, that have been claimed by the waking world. That includes tracking down John Constantine, who was once in his possession of his leather pouch full of sand, it was among Dream's objects of office. John Constantine told Dream that he found the pouch in San Francisco, where he bought it at a garage sale years ago, "I knew it was powerful but I never even managed to get the drawstrings open…"

Dream insists upon its return, Constantine takes him to a storage unit, only to realise that the pouch might have been taken by his former girlfriend Rachel. "Rachel was always playing with the pouch. Kept going on at me to try and open it. She'd ask me what was the point of having something magic if you don't use it?"

Well, in the upcoming John Constantine: Hellblazer, it turns out that he had used it. That he had been lying to Dream. And naturally, there are consequences… John Constantine: Hellblazer: Dead In America #1 is out in January and up for FOC this weekend.

JOHN CONSTANTINE HELLBLAZER DEAD IN AMERICA #1 (OF 8) CVR A AARON CAMPBELL (MR)

(W) Si Spurrier (A/CA) Aaron Campbell

At last, as you demanded: The celebrated creative team of Si Spurrier and Aaron Campbell have returned to Hellblazer! John Constantine has cheated death once again–but his heart's not beating, his body is decaying, and he, his friend Nat, and his son Noah are on the run in America, wanted for murder. Naturally, it's all John's fault–it always is. But as it turns out, Dream himself needs John's help. Something terrible has taken root in America, and it's using the sand from Dream's pouch to impose its will. If John can put a stop to it, he might be able to parlay that favor into a chance to save all their lives–but he's going to need help from someone he hasn't spoken to in years. Someone he wasn't always…all that kind to. Someone…or some…Thing? Spurrier and Campbell's first run on Hellblazer was the best-reviewed comic of 2020, reintroducing the character to a new generation, and their second act, told in extra-length 28-page issues, is ambitious and unmissable! Retail: $4.99 In-Store Date: 1/16/2024

JOHN CONSTANTINE HELLBLAZER DEAD IN AMERICA #2 (OF 8) CVR A AARON CAMPBELL (MR)

(W) Si Spurrier (A/CA) Aaron Campbell

With the specter of mortality breathing down his neck, John heads to the Big Easy, where he enlists the skills of old friend Clarice Sackville to heal the fractured mind of Alec Holland, the Swamp Thing, and use that elemental power to kickstart his own dead heart. Perhaps she can do that–but it will require a drug-induced journey into distant realms that'll shake John to his rotten core. And meanwhile, Nat and Noah learn the magical lengths Clarice is willing to go to in order to extend her own terrifyingly long life… Retail: $4.99 In-Store Date: 2/20/2024

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!