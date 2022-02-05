New Mutants #24 Preview: Proudstar Family Reunion

Warpath and Thunderbird are reunited in this preview of New Mutants #24 as this book somehow avoids a new number one issue despite a new status quo. How did they do it? It's simple. They have a 25th anniversary coming up! Check out the preview below.

New Mutants #24

by Vita Ayala & Danilo Beyruth, cover by Martin Simmonds

NEW STATUS QUO FOR THE NEW MUTANTS! The New Mutants regroup in the aftermath of the Shadow King's attack! What will become of Amahl Farouk? Why is Warpath…crying?! How many snikts can fit into one panel? What happens to the Lost when they find one another? All this and more in a single issue-plus the setup for the next big arc, a story too magical to be believed.

Marvel | Marvel Universe

6.6"W x 10.16"H x 0.04"D | 2 oz | 240 per carton

On sale Feb 09, 2022 | 32 Pages | 75960609471402411

| Rated T+

$3.99

Varants:

75960609471402421 – NEW MUTANTS 24 MOMOKO VARIANT – $3.99 US

