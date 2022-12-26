New Mutants #33 Preview: Mutants Strike Back

New Mutants #33

by Charlie Jane Anders & Alberto Alburquerque & Ro Stein & Ted Brandt, cover by Rafael De Latorre

The U-Men have the New Mutants surrounded! Will the mutant youngsters gather the strength and courage to fight the good fight and power their way through a seemingly unstoppable force? Or give into their fears and insecurities? And Sublime has his sights set on Escapade, determined to procure her powers by any means possible. With the clock close to running out before Morgan's foretold doom, the pressure is on Shela to save her best friend while avoiding Sublime's clutches. Find out the fate of these young heroes in Charlie Jane Anders and Alberto Alburquerque's explosive conclusion to this three-issue arc!

Marvel | Marvel Universe

On sale Dec 28, 2022 | 32 Pages | 75960609471403311

| Rated T+

$3.99

Variants:

75960609471403321 – NEW MUTANTS 33 ASPINALL VARIANT – $3.99 US

