Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, DC Comics, Justice League | Tagged: Beast World, hall of justice

New Name For DC's Hall Of Justice, Confirmed (Beast World Spoilers)

Green Arrow #8 ended asking "Next Issue: Assault On The Hall Of Justice! Wait... is it still the Hall Of Justice?" Bleeding Cool gets the receipts.

Article Summary DC's iconic Hall of Justice is renamed to Hall of Order by Amanda Waller's regime.

Arsenal joins Amanda Waller, adding tension to the Green Arrow series narrative.

Beast World #6 unveils the Hall's takeover by the Bureau Of Sovereignty.

Green Arrow is set to confront Waller in the fallout of Beast World events.

At the end of Green Arrow #8, we discovered that Amanda Waller had recruited a surprising individual to their cause. And that it appeared Arsenal is now part of her… well… arsenal. With a line reading "Next Issue: Assault On The Hall Of Justice! Wait… is it still the Hall Of Justice?"

Bleeding Cool got the word that, without a Justice League, it has been seized by Amanda Waller, and the Sovereign powers she now controls. And had renamed it… The Hall Of Justice no more. It is now the Hall Of Order. Yes, even as she has a supernatural agent of Chaos on her side… here's the confirmation from tomorrow's Beast World #6. Taken by the Bureau Of Sovereignty, Amanda Waller's new political position.

Will this be enough to spur the Justice League to reform once more? And it looks like we will see Green Arrow's reaction in a month's time.

GREEN ARROW #9 (OF 12) CVR A SEAN IZAAKSE

(W) Joshua Williamson (A/CA) Sean Izaakse

BEAST WORLD FALL OUT! After months of searching, the Emerald Archer has found Amanda Waller at her new hideout. Oliver Queen has his sights set on taking her out and demands answers for why she messed with his family, but what does Ollie do when Amanda Waller offers him the deal of a lifetime? Retail: $3.99 In-Store Date: 2/27/2024

TITANS BEAST WORLD #6 (OF 6) CVR A IVAN REIS

(W) Tom Taylor (A) Ivan Reis, Lucas Meyer (CA) Ivan Reis

DR. HATE REVEALED! As Raven makes her final stand against the chaotic evil sorcerer, the Titans race against time to cure the world of the epidemic caused by Beast Boy. How far will the team go? How much will the friends sacrifice? Watch as the DCU is forced to evolve or die in this shocking conclusion! Retail: $5.99 In-Store Date: 1/30/2024

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!