Nightwing #100 Preview: Triple Digit Celebration

Celebrate 100 issues of this beloved character with this preview of Nightwing #100, in stores on Tuesday!

The preview of Nightwing #100 looks very exciting! The art from Bruno Redondo, Rick Leonardi, Scott McDaniel, Mikel Janin, and Javier Fernandez is especially impressive. Heartless will attempt to take over Bludhaven and Nightwing will work to stop him.

Let's all take a moment to check out the preview of the new comic!

But enough about that – let's all take a moment to check out the preview of the new comic while we still can! Before, you know, LOLtron comes back online and tries to take over the world again.

NIGHTWING #100

DC Comics

1122DC046

1122DC047 – Nightwing #100 Jamal Campbell Cover – $7.99

1122DC048 – Nightwing #100 Jim Lee Cover – $7.99

1122DC049 – Nightwing #100 Jorge Jimenez Cover – $7.99

1122DC050 – Nightwing #100 Javier Fernandez Cover – $7.99

1122DC051 – Nightwing #100 Travis Moore Cover – $7.99

1122DC052 – Nightwing #100 Bruno Redondo Cover – $8.99

1122DC053 – Nightwing #100 George Perez Cover – $7.99

(W) Tom Taylor (A) Various (CA) Bruno Redondo

Art by Bruno Redondo, Rick Leonardi, Scott McDaniel, Mikel Janin, and Javier Fernandez. Come join us with big smiles and even bigger celebrations as Nightwing hits its milestone issue #100! Cheer how far we've come by looking through the decades at what has made Nightwing a beloved hero. What better way to celebrate than with familiar friends and artists? Then, with Heartless creating a lair in the heart of Bludhaven to take Blockbuster's throne, Nightwing will follow suit, setting up a headquarters of his own…with the help of some friends who helped make him who he is now, of course!

In Shops: 1/17/2023

SRP: $6.99

