Nightwing #95 Preview: The Rescuer Becomes The Rescued

Nightwing rescues his sister from Blockbuster in this preview of Nightwing #95… but who will rescue Nightwing? Oh, it's Audre… with a car. Check out the preview below.

NIGHTWING #95

DC Comics

0622DC169

0622DC170 – Nightwing #95 Jamal Campbell Cover – $4.99

0622DC171 – Nightwing #95 Nicola Scott Cover – $4.99

(W) Tom Taylor (A/CA) Bruno Redondo

Heartless has an extra-giant jar that has Blockbuster's name on it, but as a man of refined taste, Heartless doesn't just collect any type of heart…he waits for someone to experience a specific emotion in particular before taking it all away from them and adding it into his collection. Does Nightwing have what it takes to save the life of the very man who's been trying to take everything away from Dick Grayson, including his life?

In Shops: 8/16/2022

SRP: $3.99

Click here to read more previews of upcoming comics. Solicit information and cover images are automatically assembled by the LOLtron Preview Bot using data from PreviewsWorld or PRH for Marvel Comics, from Lunar Distribution for DC Comics, and from PreviewsWorld for others. So don't complain to us if it's wrong. New Marvel Comics and most others are released to comic book stores each Wednesday and DC Comics on Tuesdays because nothing in life can just be simple. Books are available the same day on digital services like ComiXology and the Marvel and DC digital comics stores. Locate a comic shop near you with the Comic Shop Locator. No unpaid interns were harmed in the making of this preview. Probably. To be honest, the bot has been acting a little suspicious lately. It's probably nothing to worry about though.