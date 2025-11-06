Posted in: Comics, Manga | Tagged: Nikolai Muth, scholastic

Nikolai Muth, The New Senior Editor for Manga & Graphix at Scholastic

Nikolai Muth, the new Senior Editor for Manga and Graphix at Scholastic, as well as five other recent hires

Scholastic, famous children's book publisher and the biggest publisher of comic books in North America, has announced six new hires across its brands. Nikolai Muth is the new Senior Editor for Manga and Graphix, which he describes as "bringing Japanese Manga and Asian comics to new audiences of young readers throughout the US!". Previously, he was project manager at the Office of the City of Yokohama Representative to the Americas, and has been a freelance Japanese Consultant and Reader for Scholastic for the last seven years. He was also an Assistant Language Teacher for the Engaru Board of Education in Hokkaido, Japan, and he interned in Art Editorial at Scholastic back in 2013. Other recent hires include:

Maddy Price has joined Scholastic Graphix as Senior Designer. Previously, she was a Designer at HarperCollins for HarperAlley, designing graphic novels and was a lecturer at the Parsons School of Design for the Illustration department, teaching Language & Letterform.

has joined Scholastic Graphix as Senior Designer. Previously, she was a Designer at HarperCollins for HarperAlley, designing graphic novels and was a lecturer at the Parsons School of Design for the Illustration department, teaching Language & Letterform. Chris Russo has joined Scholastic Graphix as Senior Designer. Previously, he was a Book Designer at Holiday House Publishing, after previously being a Financial Services Associate.

has joined Scholastic Graphix as Senior Designer. Previously, he was a Book Designer at Holiday House Publishing, after previously being a Financial Services Associate. Julia Bianchi has joined Scholastic as a Designer. She was previously an Associate Designer at Macmillan for three years after getting a BFA in Illustration at the University of the Arts.

has joined Scholastic as a Designer. She was previously an Associate Designer at Macmillan for three years after getting a BFA in Illustration at the University of the Arts. Ceci Hughes has joined Scholastic as an Assistant Production Editor, previously she was a Publishing Assistant at The Experiment, Editor and Project Manager at Brandylane Publishers as well as interning at Blue Dragon Publishing.

has joined Scholastic as an Assistant Production Editor, previously she was a Publishing Assistant at The Experiment, Editor and Project Manager at Brandylane Publishers as well as interning at Blue Dragon Publishing. Amanda Larsen has joined as associate art director for Tangerine Press. Previously, she was a Senior Design Manager at The Walt Disney Company, and before that, Design Director for Children's Books at National Geographic, Creative Director of Eagle Publishing and Art Director at both the Cato Institute and NAREIT.

