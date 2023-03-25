Ninja Funk Returns in Whatnot & Heavy Metal June 2023 Solicits Whatnot Publishing gives Ninja Funk a one-shot as it continues Astro Bots, The Exiled, Gryffen, North Valley Grimoire & Liquid Kill into their June 2023 solicits.

Whatnot Publishing is giving Ninja Funk a one-shot as it continues Astro Bots, The Exiled, Gryffen, North Valley Grimoire and Liquid Kill into their June 2023 solicits and solicitations as well as Ramgod from the Heavy Metal side. Talking of which, still no sign of a solicitation for Heavy Metal Magazine Vol 2 #4. Looks like that is because Heavy Metal from WhatNot Publishing is running very late… so no change there, then.

NINJA FUNK ONE SHOT #1 BOLOS PLAYGROUND CVR A MACK (MR)

WHATNOT PUBLISHING

APR231947

APR231948 – NINJA FUNK ONE SHOT #1 BOLOS PLAYGROUND CVR B RIEGEL (MR) – 4.99

APR231949 – NINJA FUNK ONE SHOT #1 BOLOS PLAYGROUND CVR C QUINTANA (MR) – 4.99

APR231950 – NINJA FUNK ONE SHOT #1 BOLOS PLAYGROUND CVR D BLANK SKETCH ( – 5.99

APR231951 – NINJA FUNK ONE SHOT #1 BOLOS PLAYGROUND CVR E MACK VIRGIN (M – 9.99

APR231952 – NINJA FUNK ONE SHOT #1 BOLOS PLAYGROUND CVR F KIRKHAM (MR) – 4.99

APR231953 – NINJA FUNK ONE SHOT #1 BOLOS PLAYGROUND CVR G ART REVEAL (MR – 4.99

(W) JPG, Steve Schuitt (A) Alex Riegel (CA) David Mack

Marvel and DC artist known for his work on Marvel's Daredevil, Jessica Jones, and for co-creating their series Echo, returns to the world of Ninja Funk in this special one shot! Return to the world of Ninja Funk with this special one shot as the band of frequency bending warriors encounter an all-new challenge. Mr. Bolo, Dealer of galactic oddities, faces off against Ninja Funk after Mcfly exploits a time portal. Lazerwolf wants to use it to save BB, but Bolo believes that another use may destabilize the fabric of reality itself. Allies are at odds, but Ninja Funk are only toys inside the walls of Bolo's Playground.

In Shops: Jun 07, 2023

SRP: 4.99

GRYFFEN #3 (OF 3) CVR A UNDERWOOD (MR)

WHATNOT PUBLISHING

APR231942

APR231943 – GRYFFEN #3 (OF 3) CVR B HIDALGO HARLOCK HOMAGE – 5.99

APR231944 – GRYFFEN #3 (OF 3) CVR C STOLL JOHN WICK HOMAGE (MR) – 5.99

APR231945 – GRYFFEN #3 (OF 3) CVR D HIDALGO (MR) – 5.99

APR231946 – GRYFFEN #3 (OF 3) CVR E UNDERWOOD VIRGIN (MR) – 9.99

(W) Ben Kahn (A) Bruno Hidalgo (CA) Bayleigh Underwood

Bayleigh Underwood is a comic artist and illustrator based in North Carolina who specializes in monsters, swords, and action scenes. They have illustrated multiple short comics, including Reflection, Marvel Action: Chillers, and The Last Champion.

Chaos vs order! Progress vs stagnation! Dyed hair vs natural blonde! It's the climactic showdown between the mad Captain Gryffen and the merciless Admiral Hunter! But after the revelations of Gryffen's origins, their crew may never trust them again. Can Gryffen strike a blow against fascism? Or will they be abandoned to die in the lonely dark of space? It all comes to a head here, in the grand finale of Gryffen: Galaxy's Most Wanted!

In Shops: Jun 07, 2023

SRP: 5.99

NORTH VALLEY GRIMOIRE #2 (OF 6) CVR A ROCKWELL (MR)

WHATNOT PUBLISHING

APR231954

APR231955 – NORTH VALLEY GRIMOIRE #2 (OF 6) CVR B ROCKWELL (MR) – 3.99

APR231956 – NORTH VALLEY GRIMOIRE #2 (OF 6) CVR C BACK TO FUTURE HOMAGE – 3.99

APR231957 – NORTH VALLEY GRIMOIRE #2 (OF 6) CVR D BIG TROUBLE VAR (MR) – 3.99

APR231958 – NORTH VALLEY GRIMOIRE #2 (OF 6) CVR E 10 COPY INCV VHS HOMAG – 3.99

APR231959 – NORTH VALLEY GRIMOIRE #2 (OF 6) CVR F ART REVEAL VAR (MR) – 3.99

(W) Blake Northcott (A) Giuseppe Cafaro (CA) Johnny Rockwell

Art by Everglade Angels (Scout Comics) cover artist Johnny Rockwell.

SPYCRAFT MEETS SPELLCRAFT in North Valley: a slick, James Bond-style adventure fused with the supernatural suspense of The Magicians.

Malek travels to North Valley, Virginia: a wealthy suburb plagued by mysterious (and gruesome) deaths.

While bodies pile up, the CIA frantically continues their mole hunt … and discovers a rogue operator has plans to destroy the agency from the inside.

Written by bestselling author Blake Northcott (Catwoman) with art by Giuseppe Cafaro (Suicide Squad), The North Valley Grimoire is an enchanted tale of espionage like none other.

In Shops: Jun 21, 2023

SRP: 3.99

ASTROBOTS #4 (OF 5) CVR A KNOTT (MR)

WHATNOT PUBLISHING

APR231960

APR231961 – ASTROBOTS #4 (OF 5) CVR B TRUNNEC (MR) – 3.99

APR231962 – ASTROBOTS #4 (OF 5) CVR C KNOTT VIRGIN (MR) – 9.99

(W) Simon Furman (A) Hector Trunnec (CA) Phillip Knott

Cover by Philip Knott, known for his work on IDW's Transformers: Last Bot Standing.

Simon Furman, writer of the original Transformers comic series and creator of Marvel's Death's Head, has teamed up with Heavy Metal artist Hector Trunnec to create an all-new Mecha-Masterwork based on the toyline designed by Aaron Thomas.

Pathfinders, Pioneers…breaking new ground in the furthest reaches of the galaxy…they are – ASTROBOTS.

Tensions mount as the colony ship Persephone approaches its new home world. The mecha denizens of Colony World-1 prepare for the ship's arrival and soon will be introduced to Athena, a female warrior Astrobot and the protector of the travelers from Earth. As Apollo struggles against the new paradigm in Atlas City, the Athena bots may soon realize that things have changed since humanity began its journey across the stars.

In Shops: Jul 19, 2023

SRP: 3.99

LIQUID KILL #5 (OF 6) CVR A IZZO (MR)

WHATNOT PUBLISHING

APR231963

APR231964 – LIQUID KILL #5 (OF 6) CVR B IUMAZARK (MR) – 3.99

APR231965 – LIQUID KILL #5 (OF 6) CVR C LLOVET VAR (MR) – 9.99

APR231966 – LIQUID KILL #5 (OF 6) CVR D IZZO VIRGIN VAR (MR) – 9.99

(W) Max Hoven, Aaron Crow (A) Gabriel Iumazark (CA) Nicola Izzo

Cover by artist Nicola Izzo best known for his work on Boom! Studios' Firefly Keep Flying.

LIQUID KILL follows sadist-slaughtering vigilantes as they encounter pure evil in a blood-soaked cyberpunk future (à la GHOST IN THE SHELL meets JOHN WICK) written by the creators of the critically-acclaimed series IT EATS WHAT FEEDS IT and artist Gabriel Iumazark (Boom! Studios).

With unforeseen creatures suddenly everywhere, the Liquid Army show their fighting prowess and continue forward in their search for Sylla.

Nothing will stop them, not even these formidable, and hungry, new foes.

In Shops: Jun 14, 2023

SRP: 3.99

THE EXILED #6 (OF 6) CVR A ASEVEDO (MR)

WHATNOT PUBLISHING

APR231967

APR231968 – THE EXILED #6 (OF 6) CVR B ESKIVO (MR) – 3.99

APR231969 – THE EXILED #6 (OF 6) CVR C KENT MIB HOMAGE (MR) – 3.99

APR231970 – THE EXILED #6 (OF 6) CVR D ASEVEDO VIRGIN (MR) – 9.99

APR231971 – THE EXILED #6 (OF 6) CVR E ART REVEAL VAR (MR) – 3.99

(W) Wesley Snipes, Keith Arem, Adam Lawson (A) Eskivo (CA) Preston Asevedo

Heavy Metal artist Preston Asevedo continues to bring his epic style to the world of The Exiled.

WESLEY SNIPES (The producer and star of the Blade franchise) presents his original series, THE EXILED, a genre-bending Sci-Fi Noir described as "Seven meets Blade Runner."

The epic conclusion to this thrilling original series has finally arrived.

Everything in Roach's investigation has led to this moment and the fate of the world hangs in the balance. In a final showdown between an invading alien force and Earth's defenders, the future of two civilizations is in the hands of a single hardboiled detective.

In Shops: Jul 12, 2023

SRP: 3.99

RAMGOD #3 (OF 7) CVR A DATOLLI (MR)

WHATNOT – HEAVY METAL

APR231972

APR231973 – RAMGOD #3 (OF 7) CVR B BANDINI (MR) – 4.99

APR231974 – RAMGOD #3 (OF 7) CVR C WILLIS (MR) – 4.99

APR231975 – RAMGOD #3 (OF 7) CVR D ANDRASOFSZKY (MR) – 4.99

APR231976 – RAMGOD #3 (OF 7) CVR E CUCAO (MR) – 4.99

APR231977 – RAMGOD #3 (OF 7) CVR F 10 COPY INCV BW WILLIS (MR) – 4.99

(W) Morgan Rosenblum, Owen Rosenblum (A) Canaan White, Ren Spiller, Ismail Nihad (CA) Carlos Dattoli

Cover by Carlos Datolli best known for his work on Power Rangers from BOOM! Studios.

THE FUTURE'S MOST DANGEROUS SPORT JUST GOT A NEW PLAYER.

With all eight RAMGOD teams being mandated by the league to add an additional player to their rosters, the Barracudas hold an open tryout to fill the new spot. Having seen the now viral video of the gutsy NCPD Beat Cop pursuing a perpetrator, they extend an invite to Clint.

With other pro athletes also invited to compete, the competition is stiff. Out of his element, and unfamiliar with the new sport, Clint must rely on his instincts and athleticism if he's going to make the cut. But when it comes to RAMGOD, even in tryouts, safety is never guaranteed.

RAMGOD feels like Point Break meets Fast & Furious, but in a CyberPunk setting that introduces a brand new super high-octane global sport.

In Shops: Sep 27, 2023

SRP: 4.99