Ninja Kaidan, A New BlackBox Comic by Eric Palicki & Lucas Meyer

BlackBox has its fifth anniversary since first publishing I.T., The Secret World of Modern Banking back in 2015. And, as well as joining Diamond Comic Distributor's Final Order Cut-Off (FOC) scheme, are launching a new series Ninja Kaidan is a new series by Eric Palicki, Lucas Meyer, Michael Bartolo and Dezi Sienty to tell the story of Yuki Snow, an unlikely ninja who faces an even unlikelier foe… ghosts.

"This is absolutely the most bonkers script I've ever written", says writer Eric Palicki of Black's Myth, Atlantis Wasn't Built for Tourists, Orphans, Fake Empire, Black's Myth, No Angel, Guardians Of Infinity "It leans into the traditions of comics and action movies of the 1990s, formative material in my evolution as a storyteller.. This is a story about ninjas versus ghosts, but it's also the story of a son stepping out from under his father's shadow."

Not even a lifetime of martial arts training and years of military service can prepare Yuki for his latest, and perhaps greatest, challenge when he inherits Yokai Consolidated, his estranged father's company. Yuki quickly becomes fascinated by his father's pet project, the miraculous Kaidan armor, which allows its wearer to see, hear, and even touch ghosts! As he struggles to unravel the mystery of the armor and its purpose, Yuki finds himself facing foes, living and dead, who will stop at nothing to take it for themselves.

Readers can get their first glimpse of Ninja Kaidan in this exclusive new trailer, as well as these preview pages and covers from the first issue. Ninja Kaidan is in May Previews, and the first issue arrives in store with three covers, including a variant drawn by industry legend Ron Frenz (Thunderstrike, Spider-Girl). And now retailers can adjust and add to their initial orders when the title goes on FOC ahead of its July release.