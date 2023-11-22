Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Marvel Comics | Tagged: deadpool, Secret Wars

No Sign Of Deadpool In Secret Wars Battleworld, More's The Pity

Today, Marvel Comics publishes Marvel Super Heroes Secret Wars: Battleworld #1... but there's no Deadpool.

Article Summary Marvel Super Heroes Secret Wars: Battleworld #1 revisits 1984's crossover.

Deadpool, though created later, is missing from the new Secret Wars tale.

2015's Deadpool's Secret Secret Wars retroactively inserted Deadpool in 1984.

The original Secret Wars significantly impacted subsequent Marvel stories.

Today, Marvel Comics publishes Marvel Super Heroes Secret Wars: Battleworld #1 from former Marvel EIC Tom DeFalco and Pat Olliffe, set during the events of the original Secret Wars crossover event from 1984.

Which saw villains and heroes pitted against each other on a patchwork planet by an omnipotent being called The Beyonder. But in this telling of the story, they are missing someone rather important.

Where is Deadpool?

Now, Deadpool was created after Secret Wars, but that shouldn't have stopped him. In 2015, Deadpool's Secret Secret Wars revealed that Deadpool was also a participant, and even became a romantic interest for the X-Men's Wasp…

…but the Wasp accidentally caused the other characters to forget his involvement.

And it wasn't just for that series, the memory of his time on the Secret Wars world…

…informed Deadpool: Back In Black and his relationship with the Venom symbiote.

Man, this is an opportunity missed…

MSH SECRET WARS BATTLEWORLD #1

MARVEL COMICS

SEP230589

(W) Tom DeFalco (A) Pat Olliffe (CA) Giuseppe Camuncoli

AFTER NEARLY FORTY YEARS, THE MYSTERIES OF THE SECRET WARS DEEPEN!

Get ready for an ALL-NEW cataclysmic battle from when SPIDER-MAN first got his ALIEN COSTUME, when a mysterious being called the BEYONDER assembled super heroes and villains from Earth to do battle on a patchwork planet – yes, witness now an untold adventure set during the original SECRET WARS! MARVEL SUPER HEROES SECRET WARS set the standard for Marvel Comics events (as well as action figures and the characters existing on the forefront of pop culture), and this new story will at last reveal some secret connections and MISSING CHARACTERS going back to the 1984 original series, just in time for its 40th Anniversary! What SECRET TEST are the BEYONDERS conducting…and how will SPIDER-MAN, the HUMAN TORCH and the whole cast determine the fate of the universe? (PLUS: Surprise super-villain appearances inside!)

Rated T+In Shops: Nov 22, 2023 SRP: $4.99

