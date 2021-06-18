Nova's Anti-Mutant Hatred in Guardians of the Galaxy #15 [Preview]

The X-Men were nice enough to invite the Guardians of the Galaxy to their Hellfire Gala crossover event, a monumental Marvel milestone that drags the events of one single night out to 12 separate comic book issues in hopes of bilking Marvel's readers for as much money as possible. But are the Guardians appreciative of this invitation? Nooooo, they are not. In this preview of Guardians of the Galaxy #15, as soon as Nova lays eyes on Magneto, he calls him a supervillain and wants to fight him. Oh, sure, you try to take over the world a half dozen times and suddenly everyone thinks you're a supervillain! Pffft. Check out the preview below.
GUARDIANS OF THE GALAXY #15
MARVEL COMICS
APR210926
APR210928 – GUARDIANS OF THE GALAXY #15 JIMENEZ PRIDE MONTH VAR – $3.99
APR210927 – GUARDIANS OF THE GALAXY #15 LIEFELD DEADPOOL 30TH VAR – $3.99
APR210930 – GUARDIANS OF THE GALAXY #15 PACHECO SPIDER-MAN VILLAINS VAR – $3.99
(W) Al Ewing (A) Juan Frigeri (CA) Brett Booth
GUARDIANS VS. S.W.O.R.D.!
• In the wake of the Snarkwar and reeling from revelations of their own, the Guardians come face-to-face with the S.W.O.R.D. station crew…
• …including their Quiet Council liaison-Magneto! And he's not known for friendly chats…
• It's the Human Rocket versus the Master of Magnetism-and it's winner take all!
32 PGS./Rated T+
In Shops: 6/23/2021
SRP: $3.99
