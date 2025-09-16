Posted in: Comics, Dynamite | Tagged: christmas, terminator

Now Even The Terminator Is Getting A Christmas Special

Now even The Terminator is getting a Christmas Special by from Paulina Ganucheau and Kendall Goode from Dynamite Entertainment

The Terminator: Santa Clause from Paulina Ganucheau and Kendall Goode is coming out from Dynamite Entertainment in December in time for Christmas. "We've all wondered how Santa Claus was able to make it through all of the Terminators, Skynet's defenses, drones, weaponry, etc. to deliver toys for little girls and boys, right?" says publisher Nick Barrucci. "And why is it that I think that all the Terminators would want to deliver is coal? Coal that blows up, but still, coal."

'The holiday season is quickly approaching, and this year The Terminator franchise shows fans a terrifying vision of the most wonderful time of the year! Paulina Ganucheau leads the way in a new comic book from Dynamite Entertainment and STUDIOCANAL. The Terminator: Santa Claus is Coming to Town releases this December! "Humanity is on the naughty list! In the war-torn apocalyptic future conquered by the forces of Skynet, Christmas Eve is far from festive. Yet even in the crumbling remains of civilization, with rubble and death around every corner, a scant few surviving elders of the Resistance carry the torch for the Christmas spirit. In between drone attacks, the younger members of the movement are eager to hear these heart-warming fables of Christmases past. "To these youngest in the vigilantly surviving human race, the stories of the jolly old man in his ruby-red robes who infiltrated the homes of everyone across the globe are especially intriguing. How did he avoid the sentries and guard dogs? What kind of exfiltration techniques was he using? Did he have glowing red eyes to match his fur-trimmed hat? How different was he from the hulking, mechanical monsters now advancing on their positions? "Rising writer Paulina Ganucheau (Disney Villains: Maleficent, The Powerpuff Girls) and artist Kendall Goode are crafting the perfect Christmas present for fans of The Terminator. Across 28 story-stuffed pages,

Terminator: Santa Clause has covers from Goode, Will Robson, Francesco Biagini, and Reese Hannigan.

