Nubia and the Amazons #1 Preview: It's Good to Be the Queen

Nubia and the Amazons #1 is in stores from DC Comics on Tuesday, and it looks like Themyscira isn't the only place undergoing a regime change. It looks like the person who writes the Marvel solicits has come to DC, because this solicit promises that the Amazon universe will be shaken to its foundations leaving nothing the same again. Check out the preview below.

NUBIA AND THE AMAZONS #1 (OF 6)

DC Comics

0821DC069

0821DC070 – NUBIA AND THE AMAZONS #1 (OF 6) CVR B MAIKA SOZO CARD STOCK VAR – $4.99

0821DC815 – NUBIA AND THE AMAZONS #1 (OF 6) CVR D JOSHUA SWAY SWABY CARD STOCK VAR – $4.99

(W) Vita Ayala – Stephanie Williams (A/CA) Alitha Martinez

After the thrilling events of Infinite Frontier, Nubia becomes queen of Themyscira, but the new title also brings challenges. With the unexpected arrival of new Amazons, our hero is forced to reckon with her past and forge a new path forward for her sisters. Little does she know, a great evil grows beneath the island and it's up to this former guardian of Doom's Doorway to unite her tribe before paradise is lost forever! This unforgettable miniseries from writers Vita Ayala and Stephanie Williams, along with all-star artist Alitha Martinez (Future State) brings the fan-favorite character back to the DCU for good. After Nubia, the world of the Amazons will never be the same!

In Shops: 10/19/2021

SRP: $3.99

Click here to read more previews of upcoming Marvel and DC comics. Solicit information and cover images taken from PreviewsWorld for Marvel Comics and from Lunar Distribution for DC Comics. New Marvel Comics are released to comic book stores each Wednesday and DC Comics on Tuesdays. Books are available the same day on digital services like ComiXology and the Marvel and DC digital comics stores. Locate a comic shop near you with the Comic Shop Locator.