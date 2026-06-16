Posted in: Comics, Marvel Comics | Tagged: 1976, Jack of Hearts, Madibek Musabekov, Marvel Gold '76, nova, star-lord, stephanie phillips

Marvel Gold '76 by Stephanie Phillips & Madibek Musabekov 1976 Revival

Stephanie Phillips and Madibek Musabekov celebrate 50-ish years of Bullseye, Jack of Hearts, Star-Lord, Bullseye, Thanos and Nova in Marvel Gold '76

Article Summary Stephanie Phillips and Madibek Musabekov launch Marvel Gold '76, a September one-shot celebrating 1976 Marvel icons.

Bullseye takes a deadly job from Thanos, drawing Nova, Star-Lord and Jack of Hearts into a brutal NYC showdown.

Marvel Gold '76 spotlights rare character crossover chaos, mixing street-level menace with cosmic-scale stakes.

Stephanie Phillips calls the special an action-packed tribute to Marvel legacies, with covers by top-tier artists.

It's not just The Muppets and Spider-Woman. Writer Stephanie Phillips and artist Madibek Musabekov celebrate 50-ish years of Marvel characters Bullseye, Jack of Hearts, Star-Lord, Bullseye, Thanos and Nova from 1976, with a one-shot comic this September, Marvel Gold '76

MARVEL GOLD '76 #1

Written by STEPHANIE PHILLIPS

Art by MADIBEK MUSABEKOV

Cover by LEINIL FRANCIS YU

Variant Cover by ALEX MALEEV

Variant Cover by HICHAM HABCHI

Variant Cover by JOHN ROMITA JR.

Variant Cover by KENDRICK "KUNKKA" LIM

JACK OF HEARTS, NOVA, STAR-LORD AND…BULLSEYE!? THANOS has hired BULLSEYE to pull the trigger… and this time, the shot could end everything! As the DEADLIEST ASSASSIN IN THE MARVEL UNIVERSE hunts his target through New York City, STAR-LORD, NOVA and JACK OF HEARTS clash with Bullseye in a brutal, zero-room-for-error fight against the inevitable. Don't miss one of the most intense superhuman battles in Marvel history. On Sale 9/9

"From the streets to the stars, who's the deadliest killer of all? Bullseye, of course! After being hired by a cosmic figure obsessed with Death (guess who?) to kill a target of universal importance, Bullseye runs into trouble when Jack of Hearts, Nova, and Star-Lord converge to stop him! This unlikely foursome collides above the streets of New York City this September in the pages of MARVEL GOLD '76 #1 from best-selling writer Stephanie Phillips (Daredevil) and rising star artist Madibek Musabekov (Star Wars: Shadow of Maul). While all four of these characters have become Marvel icons since originally debuting in 1976, their paths have seldom crossed over, save for Nova and Star-Lord's long shared history as Guardians of the Galaxy. Bullseye, first introduced in the pages of DAREDEVIL (1964) #131 by Marv Wolfman and Bob Brown, never misses an opportunity to take on a contract or show off his skills. How will the man who always hits his mark fare when facing cosmic-level powerhouses like Jack of Hearts, Nova, and Star-Lord? Find out in this madcap one-shot serving as a celebration of these fan-favorite characters, all celebrating their 50th anniversaries in 2026."

"You might find this one of the strangest assemblies in comics but pitting Bullseye against three characters who could punt him into the sun is one of the coolest hooks ever," explains Editor Mark Paniccia. "MARVEL GOLD is about assembling the best talent to celebrate these characters with big swings, great stories, and a fresh spotlight that reminds readers why they've endured for decades." "It was such an exciting opportunity to write a story that celebrates these characters and their legacies, which have helped shape not just comics, but pop culture as a whole," said writer Stephanie Phillips. "I can't wait for readers to dig into this action-packed story and see the incredible artwork from Madibek Musabekov!"

Nova, aka Richard Rider debuted in NOVA (1976) #1 by creators Marv Wolfman and John Buscema.

Jack of Hearts, aka Jack Hart, was introduced in THE DEADLY HANDS OF KUNG FU (1974) #22 by writer Bill Mantlo and artist Keith Giffen.

Star-Lord, aka Peter Jason Quill, first appeared in MARVEL PREVIEW (1975) #4 from creators Steve Englehart and Steve Gan.

Bullseye was created by writer Marv Wolfman and artist John Romita Sr for Daredevil #131 (1976)

Thaos, created by writer-artist Jim Starlin, in The Invincible Iron Man #55 (1973).

With covers by Leinil Francis Yu, Hicham Habchi, John Romita Jr. and Kendrick "Kunkka" Lim.

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