Posted in: Comics, DC Comics | Tagged: absolute, Absolute Green Arrow, pornsak pichetshote, Rafael Albuquerque

Pornsak Pichetshote On The Future Of Absolute Green Arrow (Spoilers)

Pornsak Pichetshote On The Future Of Absolute Green Arrow, with issue 2 published today from DC Comics (Spoilers)

Article Summary Absolute Green Arrow #2 leaves the hero’s true identity unresolved, with Pornsak Pichetshote pointing to issue #6 for answers.

Pornsak Pichetshote says some readers may solve the Absolute Green Arrow mystery early, before the full reveal arrives.

Absolute Green Arrow seeds at least three classic villains for possible future stories if DC extends the series past six issues.

Pornsak clarifies the killer is called Green Arrow Killer, Green Arrow, or G.A.K., not The Longbow Killer in-story.

Absolute Green Arrow #2 by Pornsak Pichetshote and Rafael Albuquerque is published by DC Comics today, and Pornsak Pichetshote has been answering some questions as to what else the series will bring. As to who Absolute Green Arrow really is? Issue 2 does not answer the question, and we will have to wait until issue 6 to find out definitively, unless we can work it out ourselves. And Pornsak reckons "some people will probably figure it out before then."

As for more Absolute DC characters, when asked about the likes of "Cheshire, Onomatopoeia, Count Vertigo, White Canary, Cupid, Clock King, China White, Brick", he promises "by the end of the 6 issues, we'll have subtly in some cases, and not so subtly in other cases, seeded ways to introduce at least 3 of those characters if we get the book extended or if anyone after us wants to pick up where we left off."

Pornsak's first time writing any comic book was the Flashpoint: Green Arrow Industries alternate universe comic from DC in 2011, and he says, "I felt like you could see me learning as I went. Absolute Green Arrow is almost my attempt to kinda learn from my prior attempts and do things right." As to the name of the Absolute Green Arrow being referred to as The Longbow Killer, he says "In the story, he is referred alternately as the Green Arrow Killer, the Green Arrow, and the G.A.K., depending on who's referring to him. The Longbow Killer was only meant to be the title of the story as a nod to Grell's The Longbow Hunters, but the name has proven so evocative that people have mistakenly referred to him in interviews and announcements as the Longbow Killer even though he isn't referred by that in the story." Absolute Green Arrow #2 by Pornsak Pichetshote and Rafael Albuquerque is published today by DC Comics.

Absolute Green Arrow #2 by Pornsak Pichetshote, Rafael Albuquerque

Is the Green Arrow Killer merely a psychopath or something more? Is he a monster Absolute Black Canary should be fighting against—or with? Still reeling from the disturbing discoveries of last issue's final pages, Dinah investigates one suspect on her list of DC archers—Mia Dearden—and stumbles on a secret from Oliver Queen's past that will change everything

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