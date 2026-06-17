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The Pitt, Doctor Who, Saul Goodman Returns & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

In today's BCTV Daily Dispatch: Heartstopper Forever, Knicks, Doctor Who, Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, Better Call Saul, The Pitt & more!

Article Summary The Pitt leads today’s BCTV Daily Dispatch with Season 3 filming underway and fresh insight into Evans’ accent.

Dive into The Pitt, Doctor Who, Better Call Saul, and Star Trek: Strange New Worlds in one fast roundup.

Catch key TV updates on Heartstopper Forever, Daryl Dixon, Avatar: The Last Airbender, and Harley Quinn.

From Saul Goodman’s return to Knicks celebrations and WWE coverage, today’s dispatch packs must-read highlights.

Welcome back, folks! With My Chemical Romance setting the perfect tone with "Sing" (BCTV DD's unofficial "official" theme), we've got your latest edition of BCTV Daily Dispatch! Here's where we look back at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. If you love television, we're pretty sure that you'll find something worth checking out. Here's a look at what's on the BCTV Daily Dispatch menu board for today (and make sure to check out the main site for even more television goodness)…

BCTV Daily Dispatch: Heartstopper Forever, New York Knicks, TWD: Daryl Dixon, Doctor Who, Tara Strong/Teen Titans, Avatar: The Last Airbender, Harley Quinn/Bane, Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, Better Call Saul, Spider-Noir, The Pitt, and More!

Now, here's a look at your Bleeding Cool TV Coverage for Wednesday, June 17th, 2026:

Heartstopper Forever: Netflix Releases New Images From Series Finale

Knicks Star Karl-Anthony Towns, Seth Meyers Talk NBA Championship

The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon S04 "Special"; Reedus Shares BTS Looks

WWE NXT Preview: Tony D'Angelo and Naraku Have a Quick Little Chat

Doctor Who: Peter Capaldi on Show Being Tendered, RTD's Departure

Tara Strong Is Still Fighting the Good Fight for Teen Titans Season 6

Avatar: The Last Airbender Season 2 Clip: Azula Meets The Avatar

Doctor Who Has "Too Many Regenerations," Impact "Diminished": Capaldi

Masters of the Universe: New "Tales from Eternia" Teaser Released

Harley Quinn: Lorey Posts Audio Sneak Peek at Possible "Bane" Spinoff

The Pitt Season 3 Filming Officially Underway: See Who's Badging In

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Gets Season 4 Trailer, Key Art Release

Better Call Saul: Saul Goodman Returns, Wants You to Know Your Rights

NBA Champs New York Knicks Get the Party Started on The Tonight Show

Just Booked My Traitors Stage Play Ticket, But Will I Go 4 More Times?

WWE Raw Review: Bloodline Drama and Tournament Qualifiers

Jimmy Olsen/Gorilla Grodd, Knicks & Always Sunny: BCTV Daily Dispatch

Spider-Noir: Lamorne Morris on Season 2 Hopes, Robbie Robertson's Arc

Icebreaker: Because Netflix Knows You Want Even More Hockey Romance

The Pitt: Katherine LaNasa on The 2 Shows That Inspired Evans' Accent

Seehorn on How Better Call Saul's Kim Would Handle Pluribus Apocalypse

Severance: WWE's Danhausen Pitches Ben Stiller for a Season 3 Role

Heartstopper Forever Trailer Previews Nick & Charlie's Finale Farewell

BCTV Daily Dispatch: For a look at what's going on across the television and streaming landscape, sign up for Bleeding Cool's daily email round-up of the news you need to know here. You know – it's what you're reading right now! If you've read this far and haven't signed up yet, take a second and do it – you won't regret it!

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