Olby's Creative Hub On Why They Cancelled Jerry Sadowitz's Show

Eli Thompson of Olby's Creative Hub of Margate has replied to enquiries made by Bleeding Cool at the weekend, regarding our scooping the news about a second cancellation of a Jerry Sadowitz comedy and magic show in recent months. He has forwarded the e-mail sent to Walnut Whip, organisers and promoters of the planned new comedy night. Eli states that "this was in response to an email that the promoter sent to us drawing our attention to the issues surrounding Jerry Sadowitz. We have made no other reference to Jerry or his show, and we have no other comment to add to this." The e-mail, sent to the promoters on the 16th of August, read as follows;

"I am sure you agree that this is very unnerving, whether with intent to offend or not. We are a small operation that cannot afford any negative attention targeted at our work to build our reputation thus far. As such, I am not willing to take a risk in facilitating this show at this time. It would be prudent to wait for the storm to calm before considering whether this show can take place here. Therefore, we will have to ask you to postpone this event. We are happy to continue to develop shows here, and for Olby's to facilitate them for you as per the dates we have offered you, but please be mindful of the risque nature of these events and the potential to put our business reputation up for debate which we cannot support."

Olby's Creative Hub was formed from the re-existing Olby's Soul Café & Music Rooms in 20202, as a newly-renovated, black-led collaborative audio and visual space available for use by community groups, educators, creatives, arts organisations and commercial entities. They are not always so reticent about risque nature of shows, with Queer Cuntry taking place in a few days, described as "Saddle up Margate… This is the Cuntry night you never knew you needed! This is an LGBTQ+ and female safe space. There will be zero tolerance of any sexist, transphobic, homophobic or abusive behaviour. We are running that sh-t out of town and out of country!" You might be able to empathise with the dilemma Olby's had over what could be seen as a conflict over this.

Three weeks ago, Bleeding Cool reported on Scottish-Jewish comedian, magician and cartoonist Jerry Sadowitz getting cancelled by The Pleasance Theatre at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival, over concerns regarding his content. He generally mixes close-up magic with a comedy routine with his character using extremely sexist, misogynist, racist, xenophobic and homophobic language and actions, but that are generally aimed at his character's own deficiencies in life. Bleeding Cool pointed out that in his routines, Sadowitz had been literally asking to be cancelled for the last few years, for the publicity it would bring. We also looked at the bizarre situation in which the Pleasance Theatre definitely knew exactly what they were getting with Sadowitz before they booked him. Since then Bleeding Cool understands that this revolt was led by staff who might not have been aware of Sadowitz, especially with a couple of years without any Fringe performances, and who stated that they would not tolerate working a second night facilitating his material.

The news went global, and as a result, Sadowitz started selling out his shows, adding venues, including the 3300-seater Hammersmith Eventim, a venue he had never been able to play before. This weekend we scooped the news that his first show to follow Edinburgh, to launch a new comedy club, Crack Me Up! in Margate, had also been cancelled. Planned at Olby's Studio 2 on the 17th of September, the producer Walnut Whip stated that "Sadly, the advertised show on September 17th won't now be happening for a variety of reasons. We're still on good terms with Jerry Sadowitz and are hoping to arrange something in the near future." However, Jerry Sadowitz posted that the issue was with "the owner of the venue" who "read what happened in Edinburgh and has decided to cancel due to me being "unsafe, racist, homophobic and misogynistic." People… I am so much more than that, Comedy Monster."

What this will mean for his other sell-out shows I have no idea. But if Jerry Sadowitz gets the idea that people are coming just because of the publicity, and thinking they are getting a more extreme Jim Davison or Roy Chubby Brown, well he is not exactly going to go easy on them.

We'll keep an eye on this story and will be attending the Hammersmith performance. Other news sources who learn about developments on Bleeding Cool, feel free to credit us, I'd appreciate it.