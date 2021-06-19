Olivier Coipel New Designs For I Am Batman From DC Comics

Bleeding Cool broke the news yesterday that superstar comic book artist Olivier Coipel was the new artist on the ongoing I Am Batman series written by John Ridley starring Jace Fox as the Next Batman. It was then confirmed in the subsequent DC Comics solicitations. But Bleeding Cool also has a look at some of Olivier Coipel's designs for the new look Batman, running below. So, yes, if you wanted to know why Olivier Coipel is not drawing the second series of his co-created The Magic Order for Mark Millar at Millarworld/Netflix/Image Comics, with Stuart Immonen taking the spot instead, here is your answer.

Olivier Coipel is a French comic book artist, known for his work on books such as House of M, Legion of Super-Heroes, and Thor. Starting as a movie animator, working as an assistant on Balto, then The Prince of Egypt and as a full animator at The Road to El Dorado, Coipel came to prominence in comics on Legion of Super-Heroes and its relaunch as The Legion. Named in 2005 as one of Marvel's "Young Guns," he drew House of M, Thor, Siege, Avengers vs. X-Men for Marvel and The Magic Order at Image Comics. And now The Next Batman…

I AM BATMAN #1

Story by JOHN RIDLEY

Art by OLIVIER COIPEL

Cover by OLIVIER COIPEL

Variants by GREG CAPULLO and FRANCESCO MATTINA

1:25 Variant by KAEL NGU

Team card stock variant by GABRIELE DELL'OTTO

In the throes of Future State, the streets of Gotham City cry for justice and Jace Fox answers the call! With a new and improved Bat-Suit, Jace hits the streets to inspire and protect…as he follows the trail of the voice of misinformation and violence — the anarchistic Anti-Oracle! Can the new Dark Knight counterbalance their plan to inspire armed rebellion in the citizens of Gotham?! Can one man inspire a city?

32 pages, $3.99 (card stock variant, $4.99), available on Sept. 14.