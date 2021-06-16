Stuart Immonen Joins Mark Millar for The Magic Order Vol 2 in October

In the back pages of Jupiter's Requiem, the final part in the Jupiter's Legacy series, is the word of the next Millarworld series, The Magic Order Vol 2 will no longer be drawn by co-creator Olivier Coipel but will be drawn by Millar's collaborator on Empress, Stuart Immonen. A third volume will then be published, presumably in 2022, drawn by Gigi Cavenago. Millar writes;

As you'll have seen at the back of Jupiter's Legacy: Requiem #1 today, our sequel to The Magic Order hits the shelves in October! We were blessed with the great Olivier Coipel on volume 1 and that beautiful creature they call Stuart Immonen is joining us for the second outing before European superstar Gigi Cavenago tackles the third. Here's the ad for anyone who missed it! Start counting down the days…

Based on the bible created by Mark Millar for a planned-but-stalled Netflix TV series, the comic book was pitched as the story of five families of magicians, hiding in plain sight, sworn to protect our world for generations, who must battle an enemy who's picking them off one by one. Famously, Mark Millar managed to get Deadline to announce that the original Magic Order #1 was the most-ordered original comic book by comic stores in decades, though this was only achieved courtesy of a deal with ReedPOP Entertainment who ordered around 100,000 copies to be given away to attendees at shows such as C2E2, NYCC, ECCC and others. However, on publication, the fact that the comic full-frontal scenes of male nudity saw ReedPOP forced to pulp the majority of the copies they had ordered. When talking about their record sales successes, Image Comics notably does its level best to ignore that of Magic Order #1. Gigi Cavenago is best known for his work on Orphelins and Dylan Dog. Jupiter's Requiem #1 is published today by Image Comics and Netflix.