One-Star Squadron #3 Preview: Superman Hates Capitalism
What's Superman's problem with heroes making a few bucks? The Man of Steel takes on the board of Heroz4U in this preview of One-Star Squadron #3. Check out the preview below.
ONE-STAR SQUADRON #3 (OF 6)
DC Comics
(W) Mark Russell (A/CA) Steve Lieber
Things just keep getting worse for Red Tornado as he's called in to face his most ferocious foe yet…the Board! This group of money-hungry investors are willing to do just about anything to turn a profit, and that could mean the end of Heroz4U. Now, as the company's stock plummets, our hero questions why he got into the lifesaving business in the first place. When the time comes, will there be anyone left to save him?
In Shops: 2/1/2022
SRP: $3.99
