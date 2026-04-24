Posted in: Batman, Comics, DC Comics | Tagged: Batman #63, H2SH, jim lee

Jim Lee Talks About His Health Issues & What It Meant For Batman #163

Jim Lee talks about his health issues and what it meant for the schedule of Batman #163 from DC Comics, out at the end of May

Article Summary Jim Lee says Batman #163 will ship on May 27, ending a long delay for the finale of Batman H2SH.

Lee revealed a prediabetes diagnosis, saying sleep, stress, and late-night deadline habits forced major changes.

He says losing his late-night “5th gear” slowed Batman #163, but he’s focusing on health, diet, exercise, and sleep.

Jim Lee vows no future projects will be solicited before completion, as colleagues and fans rally around Batman #163.

Jim Lee is the Publisher, President and Chief Creative Officer of DC Comics. He is also the artist on the Batman H2SH storyline, the final issue of which, Batman #163, as Bleeding Cool noted earlier today, is finally, definitely, on track for publication at the end of May, around 16 months after it was first planned for, and nine months after it was originally solicited for. Today on social media, Jim Leed took time out to talk about the delay and the health struggles that led him to change his work patterns.

"Lots of BIG personal and professional updates soon—but first, I wanted to wait until I had firm news on Hush 2. The final issue of the second arc, Batman #163, FINALLY ships Wednesday, May 27. I've got two pages left, with Scott and Alex right behind me." "I've been reluctant to share personal health matters publicly, but I also wanted you to know why these last two issues have taken so inordinately long. Last summer I was diagnosed prediabetic—the result of a decades of poor decisions and work habits: way too little sleep, way too much stress, and way too many late-night carbs under deadline. Meds weren't an option for me, so I've had to rebuild through diet, exercise, and sleep. Metformin literally felt like I was disrupting my brain and poisoning my body. It's been much more challenging and frustrating to correct it using diet and exercise but necessary." "The biggest adjustment has been losing the "5th gear" I used to rely on—the 10 PM to 4 AM grind that powered books like Justice League and Suicide Squad. Now I cap drawing at 1 AM and force myself to work during the day on weekends, but those hours are only 25–40% as productive as my old late-night form. And then beating yourself up because you're not delivery the speed and results you expect from yourself made drawing particularly frustrating and at my lowest moments—profoundly depressing. But I shouldn't be too surprised by this. Getting older is a constant for us all, and it's probably more naive to have thought that this day would have never come." "But I'm making headway, lost about 10 pounds cutting out carbs and track my glucose using a blood monitoring biosensor in my ongoing attempt to treat this before it blooms into full on type 2 diabetes. End result is no more projects will be solicited until I'm done with the entire project. It's not fair to you all—the retailers, the readers, and all the DC Comics team members to be this unprofessional, particularly as the lead of this company. That said—I feel Batman 163 to be ending on a high note creatively. I wanted to thank you all for your incredible patience and support. I hope you guys enjoy what @jephloeb3 and I have cooked up for you!"

And a number of work colleagues added their own reaction to the news.

Cully Hamner: I feel you, @jimlee– I'm in a similar boat and on the same meds. Good vibes to you and stay well! Andy Khouri: Jim, I'm so sorry you're going through this hardship. I know firsthand the hours and commitment you put into to your projects but your health has to come first. Very glad to hear the steps you've taken have already had positive results! Scott Williams: Getting yourself right physically is the priority. The work will come second, and be worth the wait. You got this man. Amancay Nahuelpan: "Sorry to hear this Jim, but glad your taking care of yourself, your art is and has always been the best, and i'm sure that all these changes will keep proving you're the best. You got this, boss! Jeph Loeb: "Jim's my partner and my friend. I know how brave he is to share this and I can assure you that it doesn't so in the work (how cool is that Batman fighting Jason!) This is not only a team, it's a family of friends. Thank you @jimlee @scottwilliamsinks @sinccolor and @richstarkings but mostly THANK YOU — the readers and retailers for sticking with us on a story that we are all proud of!!!

And with lots of fans suggesting a variety of diet ands exercise suggestions, Jim replied;

Jim Lee: Oh I've deep dived into it all. I've completely changed my diet and try to walk for 30-90 mins after meals depending on how much time I have. I plan ahead about what food will be served at events and for my entire week now…it's a chore being so focused on one thing but I need to get this under control and discipline is the key.

Okay, okay, okay, I'm going for a walk right now. And so should you…

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