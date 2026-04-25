Posted in: Comics, Solicits | Tagged: DSTLRY, Endeavour, galactic

Dstlry Comics Full July 2026 Solicits with Galactic and Endeavour

Dstlry Comics Full July 2026 Solicits and Solicitations with Galactic and Endeavour...

Article Summary Dstlry July 2026 Solicits bring Galactic #2 and Endeavour #3 back after Penguin Random House order cancellations.

Readers are urged to re-order all previously cancelled Dstlry July 2026 Solicits through local comic shops now.

Galactic #2 by Curt Pires and Amilcar Pinna promises sci-fi chaos, bounty hunters, romance and a spaceship dog.

Endeavour #3 by Stephanie Phillips and Marc Laming ends the horror series with starvation, paranoia and madness.

Dstlry's July 2026 solicits and solicitations bring back Galactic #2 and Endeavour #3 after that little distribution "hiccup" they went through… courtesy of Penguin Random House. As they say, "All previous orders were cancelled — make sure you re-order at your local comic shop. Pre-order now!"… so there you go.

GALACTIC #2

WHAT IF GEORGE LUCAS AND QUENTIN TARANTINO f@#&ed and had a baby? That baby would be the sci-fi event of the year. Witness as the big bang of explosions and hormones in GALACTIC #2 from Curt Pires and Amilcar Pinna continues. Caught in the crossfire of a raging interstellar war, Jecht, Wolf and Seriah make an escape attempt to the frozen wastes of a feral planet. As new chemistry heats up, sadistic bounty hunter CYN VENTA makes her grand entrance! The legendary second chapter of the greatest science fiction comic in the history of recorded communication is here. And yes, there's still a dog flying a spaceship! For fans of STAR WARS, SAGA and SEX CRIMINALS.

48 Pages • $8.99 • MATURE • PRESTIGE

STORY: CURT PIRES ART: AMILCAR PINNA

COVER A: AMILCAR PINNA

ENDEAVOUR #3

THE FINAL ISSUE OF THE PULSE-POUNDING SERIES from Stephanie Phillips (LIFE, Phoenix, Planet She-Hulk) and Marc Laming (Star Wars, Red Sonja), board the ENDEAVOUR one final time. The storm has passed, but the real horror has only begun. Adrift and starving, the surviving children of the Endeavour are haunted by guilt, paranoia, and the whispering ship beneath their feet. As the line between reality and madness unravels, they'll discover the sea isn't the only thing that wants them. For fans of YELLOWJACKETS and LORD OF THE FLIES.

48 Pages • $8.99 • MATURE • PRESTIGE

STORY: STEPHANIE PHILLIPS ART: MARC LAMING

COVER A: MARC LAMING

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