Posted in: Boom, Comics | Tagged: Barfield, Hello Darkness, MMPR, Power Ranjgers, siktc, Vampyrates

Boom Studios' Full July 2026 Solicits With Vampyrates & Power Rangers

Boom Studios' Full July 2026 Solicits launch Vampyrates #1 and Power Rangers #1, as well as Hello Darkness, Fence and the Slaughterverse

Article Summary Boom Studios Full July 2026 Solicits debut Vampyrates #1 and Power Rangers Unlimited #1 with big launch details.

July’s Boom Studios solicits continue Mighty Morphin Power Rangers, Something Is Killing the Children, and Hello Darkness.

Boom Studios July 2026 also spotlights Fall of the House of Slaughter, Minor Arcana, Neighborhood Watch, and Baby Garfield.

Collected editions include Fence, Goldie Vance, Dune: House Corrino, Briar, and deluxe Minor Arcana releases.

Boom Studios' Full July 2026 solicits and solicitations include the launch of Vampyrates #1 by Fred Van Lente and Luca Pizzari, and Power Rangers Unlimited #1 by Joey Esposito, Kenny Porter and Alessio Zonno, as well as Hello Darkness, Fence and the Slaughterverse.

Boom Studios Comics Full July 2026 Solicits

VAMPYRATES! #1

Through the darkness of the thousand-year eclipse they sail, seeking adventure, treasure—and blood! Writer Fred Van Lente and artist Luca Pizzari bring you a swashbuckling adventure in a world ruled by vampires!

Through the darkness of the thousand-year eclipse they sail, seeking adventure, treasure—and blood!

In a world ruled by vampires, Empress Nira of the Night Isles has always cared more for sword-fighting and carousing than ruling. But when she escapes a vicious coup by stowing aboard VMS Abyss, a pirate ship run by the mysterious Captain Akeyo, she gets more than she can handle of both.

She must rise through the ranks of the Vampyrates from lowly swab to queen of the Sea of Night—so the oceans will run red with her vengeance!

JUL. 8 ON SALE

Written by Fred Van Lente

Illustrated by Luca Pizzari

Covers by Luca Pizzari (Main), Rebeca Puebla (Variant), Luca Pizzari (Glow in the Dark Variant), N/A (Red Blank Sketch Variant), N/A (Black Blank Sketch Variant), Luca Pizzari (Incentive), Michael Dialynas (Incentive), Bengal (Incentive), Tula Lotay (Foil Incentive), TBA (Foil FOC Reveal Variant), Luca Pizzari (Unlimited)

$4.99 • 32 Pages

POWER RANGERS UNLIMITED #1

Get ready for a groundbreaking new series featuring all your favorite Rangers across time and space!

This is it, Power Rangers fans! All of your favorite Rangers from every season and every series of the long-running television and comic series will finally be united in ways you've never even dreamed!

At a mysterious base on the planet Aquitar, a morphinomenal program is taking shape… Under the guidance of the eccentric Operator, the Striking Tiger Unlimited Ranger calls upon Power Rangers from across time and space to form elite teams and battle a rising evil!

In the first issue of this all-new ongoing series, get ready as Power Rangers superfans Joey Esposito (Batman: Urban Legends) and Kenny Porter (The Flash: The Fastest Man Alive, Fearless) alongside superstar artist Alessio Zonno (Mighty Morphin Power Rangers/Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles III) draw from across thirty years of canon to bring together unlimited dream teams of your favorite Rangers.

JUL. 1 ON SALE

Written by Joey Esposito & Kenny Porter

Illustrated by Alessio Zonno

Colors by Raúl Angulo

Covers by Alessio Zonno (Main), Cully Hamner (Variant), Alessio Zonno (Every Ranger Ever Connecting Cardstock Variant), N/A (Blank Sketch Variant), Alessio Zonno (Foil Variant), Cully Hamner (Foil Incentive), Federico Sabbatini (Incentive), Ito (Incentive), TBA (Incentive), Simona Di Gianfelice (Incentive), TBA (FOC Reveal Variant), Alessio Zonno (Unlimited)

$4.99 • 24 Pages • $6.99 Foil • $5.99 Cardstock

MIGHTY MORPHIN POWER RANGERS (2026) #2

Teenagers With Attitude—NO MORE!

The second issue in the two-part introduction of the all-new Mighty Morphin Power Rangers series is here…and the Rangers battle Rita Rabiosa as she turns earth-based technology against humans!

It's been a decade since Jason, Zack, Kimberly, Trini, and Billy have morphed together as a team—can find their rhythm once again to become the legendary Power Rangers of their past? Or are the challenges of their grown-up lives destined to cut this reunion short?

New York Times–bestselling comic book writer Marguerite Bennett (Bombshells, Batwoman) joins forces with industry veteran artist Andrew Lee Griffith (Transformers, G.I. Joe) to raise the stakes in a new era of Power Rangers!

JUL. 15 ON SALE

Written by Marguerite Bennett

Illustrated by Andrew Lee Griffith

Covers by Balám (Main), Andrew Lee Griffith (Variant), Miguel Mercado (Megazord Connecting Cardstock Variant), N/A (Trading Card Blank Sketch Variant), Balám (Foil Variant), Andrew Lee Griffith (Foil Incentive), Redcode (Incentive), Balám (Incentive), Gavin Smith (Incentive), Keyla Valerio (Incentive), TBA (FOC Reveal Variant), Goñi Montes (Unlimited)

$4.99 • 24 Pages • $6.99 Foil • $5.99 Cardstock

BABY GARFIELD #4

FINAL ISSUE

Experience the last of baby Garfield's firsts in this final installment of the adorable anthology series!

How can one kitten be so cute yet so…stinky?! Grab your goggles and rubber duck for "Baby Garfield's First Bath," written by Ben Clanton (Narwhal and Jelly) with art by Olivia Amoah (Here Are the Seeds).

Then, pack your bags and buckle up for an unforgettable excursion to see the sights—like the world's largest ball of yarn (even if cats liking yarn is such a cliché!)—during "Baby Garfield's First Road Trip," written by Annie Nishida (Robogobo) with art by Kay Davault (Misfit Mansion).

JUL. 8 ON SALE

$4.99 • 32 Pages

Written by Ben Clanton, Annie Nishida

Illustrated by Olivia Amoah, Kay Davault

Covers by Agnes Garbowska with colors by Sil Brys (Main), Ben Clanton (Variant), Ben Clanton (Incentive), Dustin Nguyen (Incentive), Agnes Garbowska (Unlimited)

FALL OF THE HOUSE OF SLAUGHTER #3

The Summer of Slaughter grows more dangerous as the power struggle for the role of Dragon continues!

From the world of James Tynion IV and Werther Dell'Edera's award-winning series comes the next chapter in Fall of the House of Slaughter, written by Slaughterverse veteran Tate Brombal (House of Slaughter) and illustrated by Adriano Turtulici (You'll Do Bad Things)!

As Cecilia arrives onsite to take care of the White Masks' hunt gone wrong, Colin begins making his sinisterly calculated moves back at the House of Slaughter.

Witness the penultimate chapter in the high-stakes political battle for the House's next leader!

JUL. 15 ON SALE

Created by James Tynion IV & Werther Dell'Edera

Written by Tate Brombal

Illustrated by Adriano Turtulici

Covers by Sam Wolfe Connelly (Main), Werther Dell'Edera (Main), Werther Dell'Edera (Variant), TBA (Incentive), John Amor (Incentive), Jorge Fornés (Incentive), TBA (FOC Reveal Variant), Sam Wolfe Connelly (Unlimited)

$4.99 • 32 Pages

SOMETHING IS KILLING THE CHILDREN #49

It's the last issue before an unforgettable milestone for the award-winning series!

Despite the odds stacked against her, Erica has successfully killed the monsters terrorizing Valmont Lodge—but at what cost?

The House is seeking a status report now that the deed is done, but what will that mean for Jessica Slaughter?

Prepare yourself as the Summer of Slaughter delivers a can't-miss issue in anticipation of the milestone issue #50!

JUL. 22 ON SALE

Written by James Tynion IV

Illustrated by Werther Dell'Edera

Covers by Werther Dell'Edera (Main), Emma Ríos (Variant), Noah Dao (Variant), Noah Dao (Incentive), TBA (Incentive), Emma Ríos (Incentive), Simon Gane (Incentive), Jacen Burrows (Incentive), Bob Quinn (Incentive), TBA (FOC Reveal Variant), Werther Dell'Edera (Unlimited)

$4.99 • 32 Pages

HELLO DARKNESS #23

Slash into summer with a tall drink of terror, all from your favorite chillers and killers!

In "Sunday Pt. II," Ryan North and Giada Belviso send a Bride of Christ over the deep end into madness. Then, Rich Douek and Stevan Subic lead you down a bloody path to the old west, where a brash young gunfighter seeks a showdown with "The Man Who Outdrew Death." And finally, sink into the cool, briny depths of Kelly Williams' "Old Wounds" when a grizzled lighthousekeeper hears the call of the sea one final time.

Beat the heat with an all-new pool of fresh nightmares and dive right into horror's deep end!

JUL. 22 ON SALE

Written by Ryan North, Robert Hack, Rich Douek, Kelly Williams, Marguerite Bennett

Illustrated by Giada Belviso, Robert Hack, Stevan Subic, Kelly Williams, Helena Masellis

Covers by Rebeca Puebla (Main), Jenny Frison (Variant), Abigail Harding (Variant), Rebeca Puebla (Incentive), Miguel Mercado (Incentive), TBA (FOC Reveal Variant)

$5.99 • 48 Pages

NEIGHBORHOOD WATCH #3

The pressure mounts as Val and Bianca try to keep their secret safe from the police in Hugo Award–winning writer Sarah Gailey and fan-favorite artist Haining's new mind-bending thriller!

Despite their distrust, Val and Bianca have no choice but to continue working together to keep their friend, along with her gunshot wound, hidden from the cops.

But they each have had very different experiences with the law—ones that could make or break their ongoing investigation.

Will they be able to avoid any trouble while they look into what Jill's "runaway" daughter knows about this growing mystery?

JUL. 1 ON SALE

Written by Sarah Gailey

Illustrated by Haining

Covers by Haining (Main), Becca Carey (Variant), Becca Carey (Incentive), Haining (Unlimited)

$4.99 • 32 Pages

MINOR ARCANA #16

Experience a blast from the past with the beginning of a brand-new arc in Minor Arcana!

Jeff Lemire (Sweet Tooth) and Letizia Cadonici team up for Part One of The Lovers, sending us back in time to Theresa and Missy's humble beginnings and the origins of their intense connection.

In the present, Missy leans on Theresa as desperate times call for desperate measures. Can Theresa move on from their past, or will it continue to haunt her?

Jeff Lemire's poignant story continues with the start of this powerful new arc!

JUL. 1 ON SALE

Written by Jeff Lemire

Illustrated by Jeff Lemire & Letizia Cadonici

Covers by Jeff Lemire (Main), Nate Powell (Variant), N/A (Blank Sketch Variant), Jeff Lemire (Tarot Incentive), Anwita Citriya (Incentive), Nate Powell (Unlimited)

$4.99 • 32 Pages

MIGHTY MORPHIN POWER RANGERS COMPACT COMICS EDITION VOL. 1

SOFTCOVER

Dive into the electrifying beginning of the Mighty Morphin Power Rangers comic saga in an all-new way! When Tommy Oliver joins the team as the newly freed Green Ranger, he struggles to regain the trust of his fellow Rangers—and himself—while balancing the pressures of high school, new friendships, and the lingering influence of Rita Repulsa. It's not long before Rita enacts her boldest plan for global domination yet and the Rangers face a devastating new threat with the mysterious Black Dragon! Together they stand a chance, but the stakes are about to get higher as Billy and Tommy become unexpectedly pulled into a mysterious new dimension with no way home! Can the team rally together to save not only Angel Grove…but the entire world?

Collecting the first three story arcs of the smash-hit series by writer Kyle Higgins and illustrator Hendry Prasetya, this all-new compact edition is perfect for fans of all ages to enjoy the groundbreaking series in its most accessible format yet! Collects Mighty Morphin Power Rangers #0-12.

$14.99 • 288 Pages • 5.5" x 8.5" • SEPTEMBER 22

Written by Kyle Higgins

Illustrated by Hendry Prasetya, Thony Silas, Jonathan Lam

Cover by Jamal Campbell

MINOR ARCANA BOOK ONE DELUXE EDITION

HARDCOVER & SLIPCASED EDITION

New York Times–bestselling and award-winning cartoonist Jeff Lemire's first solo longform project since Sweet Tooth, now remastered into a deluxe format and slipcased edition! Theresa's mother has fallen ill, and as a young bitter misanthrope, returning to her hometown to take care of her phony psychic of a mom is the last thing on Theresa's bucket list. But when Theresa finds out these abilities might be real after all, it will be up to her to reconcile with her ailing mother, confront the failures of her past, and help the townsfolk she'd spent her life running from not so long ago… From New York Times–bestselling and award-winning cartoonist Jeff Lemire comes a profoundly intimate and supernatural meditation on family, grief, community, and the invisible threads that pull us home. Now for the first time ever, the full three arcs of this heartfelt journey are available in a complete, deluxe hardcover that underscores the series' prestige storytelling. Collects Minor Arcana #1-15.

$49.99 HC • $69.99 Slipcased • 400 Pages • 7.25" x 11.25" • SEPTEMBER 22

Written by Jeff Lemire

Illustrated by Jeff Lemire & Letizia Cadonici

Cover by Jeff Lemire

A CONFEDERACY OF DUNCES HARDCOVER

A graphic novel adaptation of John Kennedy Toole's Pulitzer Prize–winning cult classic—a wildly outrageous satiric portrait of 1960s America that still resonates today. Set in the French Quarter of 1960s New Orleans, this cult-classic satire follows unforgettable misfit Ignatius J. Reilly as his misadventures ricochet from hot dog carts to Bourbon Street, and collide with the city's politics, vice, and absurdity. A wildly outrageous, darkly hilarious portrait of America, still razor-sharp and painfully relevant, reimagined in stunning visual form for lifelong fans and new readers. For fans of the darkly funny counter-culture satire of Catch-22 and Slaughterhouse-Five.

$29.99 • 240 Pages • 6.75" x 9.5" • SEPTEMBER 29

Created by John Kennedy Toole

Written by Albert Monteys

Illustrated by Albert Monteys

Cover by Albert Monteys

FENCE BOOK ONE SOFTCOVER

Queer sports romance meets elite private school stakes in the first of three young adult graphic novels from the hit series! Scrappy fencer Nicholas Cox has big dreams of following in the footsteps of the father he's never known, but when he's accepted into the elite Kings Row private school, he's thrust into a world of cutthroat competition. Facing down privileged rivals, grueling tryouts, and the seemingly unbeatable Seiji Katayama, Nicholas discovers that it will take more than determination to prove himself worthy of a place on the team. Experience drama, romance, and tension in the breakout GLAAD-nominated comics written by New York Times–bestselling author of Dark Prince, C.S. Pacat, and brought to life by fan-favorite artist Johanna the Mad! Collected for the first time in three beautifully packaged graphic novels! Collects Fence #1-12.

$18.99 • 336 Pages • 6" x 9" • SEPTEMBER 1

Written by C.S. Pacat

Illustrated by Johanna the Mad

Cover by Johanna the Mad

GOLDIE VANCE BOOK ONE SOFTCOVER

Intrepid teen detective Goldie Vance is on the case in this acclaimed cozy mystery! Marigold "Goldie" Vance lives at a Florida resort with her dad and dreams of one day becoming the hotel's in-house detective. Armed with endless curiosity and unstoppable determination, she's ready to prove she has what it takes to solve any mystery, big or small! When the current Crossed Palms Resort detective encounters a case he can't quite crack, he agrees to mentor Goldie in exchange for her help. Will this budding sleuth be the key to revealing the truth? Or is Goldie in over her head? Uncover secrets and adventures around every corner with this double-length detective adventure full of retro flair from New York Times bestselling and Eisner Award-winning writer Hope Larson (All Summer Long) and fan-favorite artist Brittney Williams (Mixed-Up, Girl on Fire)! Collects Goldie Vance #1-8.

$14.99 • 224 Pages • 5.5" x 8" • SEPTEMBER 1

Written by Hope Larson

Illustrated by Brittney Williams

Cover by Brittney Williams

DUNE: HOUSE CORRINO VOL. 1 SOFTCOVER

The prequel trilogy ends here! As the Royal Family, House Corrino was once the most powerful house in the universe, playing a crucial role in events surrounding the major political players that will change the shape of the balance of power in Dune forever. House Harkonnen increases their pressure on the Fremen, scaling up the conflict in ways that threaten even more bloodshed, while the Bene Gesserit plot the course for their would be messiah, and pull the strings of the fateful mother of the Kwisatz Haderach. From legendary authors Brian Herbert & Kevin J. Anderson and artist Simone Ragazzoni (Robotech: Rick Hunter) comes the powerful final prequel to the landmark science fiction classic, now together in one single volume! Collects Dune: House Corrino #1-3.

$19.99 • 112 Pages • SEPTEMBER 8

Written by Brian Herbert & Kevin J. Anderson

Illustrated by Simone Ragazzoni

Cover by Raymond Swanland

BRIAR VOL. 3 SOFTCOVER

The dark fantasy reimagining of Sleeping Beauty continues in the final brutal chapter of Briar Rose's journey.

After enduring betrayal, bounty hunters, and the biting ire of a ruined realm, our dark heroine's journey grows ever more treacherous—and personal. As she presses forward towards the final confrontation with her evil fairy godmother, Briar and her band of misfits must walk the line between vengeance and destiny.

As the road narrows and new dangers rise, can she finally defeat a prophecy that refuses to die?

Eisner Award–nominated writer, producer, and director Christopher Cantwell (Iron Man, The United States of Captain America, Halt and Catch Fire), rising star artist Alex Lins (Monarch, Ultimate Wolverine), and Bruno Büll (Marvel: Black, White & Blood and Guts) return for the third and final movement of this acclaimed grim fantasy epic!

Collects Briar: Night's Terror #1–4.

SEP. 15 ON SALE $14.99 | 128 Pages

Written by Christopher Cantwell

Illustrated by Alex Lins, Bruno Büll

Colors by Luis NCT

Cover by Alex Lins

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