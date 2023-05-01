Orson Welles: Warrior Of The Worlds, a New Comic From Scout Comics Scout Comics are to publish Orson Welles: Warrior Of The Worlds later this year by Milton Lawson and Erik Whalen.

Scout Comics are to publish Orson Welles: Warrior Of The Worlds later this year by Milton Lawson and Erik Whalen, and ahead of publication, have made an "ashcan" preview of the comic book available for $5, timed for the 82nd anniversary of the release of Orson Welles' movie Citizen Kane. Famed entertaining and filmmaker Orson Welles spent a lifetime thrilling the world with fantastical tales, little did we know, some of them were true…

"You've seen Orson Welles direct the greatest films of all time. You've heard his thunderous voice on the radio pulling off the infamous prank "War of the Worlds" broadcast. BUT NOW, FOR THE FIRST TIME EVER, the truth is finally revealed: THE BROADCAST WAS REAL–Welles lived a secret double life as a filmmaker by day, interstellar warrior by night. Buckle up for mind-blowing adventures as Orson fights in the Great Galactic War, travels through dimensional portals, and faces the ultimate threat to the Milky Way."

Orson Welles: Warrior of the Worlds is a graphic novel series with the premise that Orson Welles's legendary War of the Worlds radio broadcast was not a prank: an alien invasion really happened. After Welles's first interaction with aliens, he joins an organization that defends Earth from extraterrestrial threats and lives a double life as a film director by day, alien-hunter by night. The structure of the story is inspired by Citizen Kane. When Welles dies, he leaves Paula, a lifelong friend and filmmaking collaborator, a clue that leads her to search for answers to many mysteries Welles left behind. Paula quickly finds herself in over her head, as the irresistible lure of adventure, puts her on a path the leads to secret government agencies, laser guns, and powerful alien technology. Here's a trailer.

Orson Welles: Warrior of the Worlds (TRAILER) from Citizen Milton on Vimeo.

Milton Lawson: "I'm a devoted cinephile and a long-time fan of Orson Welles, it's a dream come true to be able to tell a story starring Welles. I'm thrilled by the opportunity to work with Scout Comics. METALSHARK BRO and CANOPUS are comic titles that have inspired me with their inventiveness and ability to use the comics medium to tell imaginative, original stories."